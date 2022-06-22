Se ahoga un hombre en la playa de la calle 31

El cuerpo de un hombre sin vida fue extraído del Lago Michigan en la playa de la calle 31st el martes por la noche.
Los equipos de emergencia respondieron a una llamada sobre una persona en peligro en el agua en la cuadra 700 al este de 31st Street alrededor de las 9:30 p.m., dijo la policía.
Recuperaron el cuerpo de un hombre de alrededor de 30 años. Fue llevado al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago y declarado muerto.
La Policía de Chicago dijo que estaba realizando una investigación.
