Friday, April 19, 2024
‘The Long Game’ cuenta la historia verídica de los mexicoamericanos que enfrentaron el racismo y cambiaron el juego de golf

Jay Hernández, su protagonista y productor, destacó la importancia de contar las historias de la comunidad: “Debemos ser representados y escuchados”.

By  Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
   
Jay Hernández interpreta al entrenador del equipo de golf en “The Long Game”. Hernández comenta que historias como ésta, son tan importantes como necesarias.

Anita Gallón/Mucho Más Media

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Casi 70 años después que cinco jóvenes mexicoestadounidenses lograran una victoria histórica en el campo de golf, su historia es presentada en la pantalla grande en “The Long Game” que protagoniza y produce el actor mexicoamericano Jay Hernández.

Basada en el libro, “Mustang Miracle”, escrito por Humberto G. García, la película narra la historia verídica de cinco jóvenes mexicoamericanos que en la década de los 50 —cuando muy pocos mexicoestadounidenses estaban familiarizados con el deporte y menos lo jugaban.

Cuando la segregación racial aún les prohibía la entrada a lugares con letreros de [no se admiten] “ni perros, ni mexicanos”— trabajaban como “caddies” (ayudantes de campo) en un club de golf de anglosajones.

“The Long Game” cuenta la historia verídica de cinco jóvenes mexicoamericanos que pasaron de ser ayudantes en un campo de golf a campeones. Son interpretados por Julian Works, Gregory Díaz IV, Christian Gallegos, Miguel Ángel García y José Julián.

Anita Gallón/Mucho Más Media

De caddies pasaron a ser campeones, luego de ser reclutados para integrar el equipo de golf de la San Felipe High School en Del Río, Texas.

Sin tener un buen equipo y sin clases ni instructores profesionales, en 1957 Mario Lomas, Felipe Romero, Lupe Felan, Joe Treviño y Gene Vázquez —interpretados por Julian Works, Gregory Díaz IV, Christian Gallegos, Miguel Ángel García y José Julián— ganaron el Campeonato de Golf de Escuelas Secundarias en Texas.

En 2012 los Mustangs fueron inducidos al Latino International Sports Hall of Fame por su victoria histórica.

Hernández, quien interpreta a JB Peña, entrenador del equipo y veterano de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, ver ahora “The Longest Game” en cines le permite tener una visión más amplia de un proyecto que surgió hace años.

“Es una historia importante, da un equilibrio a tantas cosas negativas que se presentan en los medios sobre nuestra comunidad y cómo la comunidad latina y mexicoestadounidense ha respondido. Nos demuestra que necesitamos más películas, más historias como esta y más representativa desesperadamente. Es grandioso ser parte de algo que sucedió y que si no hubiera pasado, no estaríamos aquí”, dijo Jay Hernández a La Voz en entrevista.

Una película de corte tanto histórico como inspiracional que en su elenco incluye a Cheech Marín y a Dennis Quaid, “The Longest Game” se agrega a las aún pocas historias sobre la comunidad mexicoamericana y latina en Estados Unidos y su contribución a este país, contadas por mexicoamericanos y latinos y que evitan los estereotipos, reflejando la identidad y fortaleza de la comunidad.

Cheech Marín como Pollo, el cuidador del campo de golf que se vuelve cómplice del equipo en “The Long Game”.

Mucho Más Media

En la película, hay un momento en el que el personaje de Hernández busca con ansias ser parte del club de golf donde los cinco chicos trabajan; pero pese a ser estadounidense, el hecho de ser de origen mexicano le impide la entrada.

Es entonces cuando se motiva a demostrar lo que puede lograr y en un momento que tiene que decidir entre entrar al club de golf y darle la espalda al equipo, decide no ser parte del club.

“Durante el proceso de la historia, las intenciones de JB cambian al ver lo que el golf le da a estos chicos y eso es parte de una conversación más grande: comprender cada uno qué podemos hacer como comunidad y por la comunidad —y que la unidad es más importante. Necesitamos ser escuchados y tener un entendimiento colectivo de lo que sigue”, explicó.

Como uno de los mexicoamericanos que tienen presencia en Hollywood desde hace más de dos décadas, Hernández —en cine, “Crazy/Beautiful” (2001); “Friday Night Lights” (2004); “World Trade Center” (2006); “Bad Moms (2016)”; “Suicide Squad” (2017); en televisión “Magnum PI” — considera que sí se ha progresado en el tema de representación, pero aún hace falta.

Dijo que si ha tenido éxito desde el principio en su carrera, es en parte porque optó por no buscar personajes que le ofrecían de latino que usualmente eran estereotipos de la pantalla.

En un “esfuerzo por trascender las percepciones”, decidió ir por los personajes de héroes y protagonistas, usualmente interpretados por anglosajones, aún interpretando algunos que pueden ser catalogados como estereotipos, a los que les da la vuelta.

“Hay cosas que como comunidad tenemos: nuestra ética de trabajo y valores. Debemos ser humildes y ruidosos a la vez. Demandar que si vamos a servirles en un producto o consumir lo que nos dan en los medios, también deben servirnos y respaldarnos, darnos posiciones en los roles de poder. Si nos alejamos de los límites y levantamos la voz como comunidad, pasarán cosas positivas para las siguientes generaciones”, aseguró Hernández.

El 9 de abril, “The Long Game” tuvo una función especial en La Casa Blanca, a la que asistieron Hernández, su director y co-escritor Julio Quintana, quien es de origen cubano, la leyenda chicana Cheech Marín, Julian Works, Paulina Chávez y Lupe Felan, uno de los cinco “caddies” y campeones en cuya historia se basa la película.

“The Long Game” se estrenó en cines el 12 de abril.

