Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Juez autoriza un acuerdo de $12.25 millones en la demanda colectiva por la tormenta de polvo de Hilco en La Villita

El constructor Hilco y sus contratistas acordaron pagar el dinero a los residentes del barrio por la implosión fallida de la chimenea en 2020. Se exigió al alcalde Brandon Johnson que publicara un reporte sobre la supervisión “negligente” de la Ciudad.

By  Brett Chase
   
Clouds of dust spread across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded April 11.

Una nube de polvo se dispersó por el barrio de La Villita cuando la chimenea de la planta de carbón de Crawford colapsó el fin de semana de Pascua de 2020.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Miles de residentes de La Villita son elegibles para los pagos después de que un juez federal aprobó el lunes un acuerdo de demanda colectiva de más de $12 millones para la implosión fallida en una antigua planta de carbón que en el 2020 dejó a la comunidad cubierta de polvo.

Hilco Redevelopment y sus subcontratistas aceptaron el acuerdo, que frustrará posibles futuras demandas de los residentes incluidos en el acuerdo.

La planificación de la implosión de una chimenea de casi 400 pies en la desaparecida central eléctrica de Crawford no pudo contener la enorme nube de polvo que se levantó cuando la chimenea se vino abajo.

Una residente, Elizabeth Rodríguez, declaró al juez de distrito Young B. Kim que su marido aún tiene dificultades para respirar cuatro años después del suceso. Ella y su familia quedaron fuera del acuerdo porque están justo fuera de los límites acordados para los pagos.

Rodríguez dijo que vive justo enfrente de los residentes que son elegibles para los pagos por daños a la propiedad o por lesiones personales.

Kim dijo a Rodríguez que, aunque no puede beneficiarse del acuerdo, no está vinculada por sus restricciones, lo que significa que puede demandar individualmente a las empresas porque no es parte de la demanda colectiva.

La implosión del fin de semana de Pascua fue un fallo de la promotora Hilco, según declaró la ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot poco después del incidente. Meses después, el entonces Inspector General de la ciudad, Joe Ferguson, también señaló a los funcionarios municipales que supervisaron la demolición, acusándolos de ser “negligentes” y mostrar “incompetencia” en su trabajo para proteger al público de cualquier daño.

El reporte de Ferguson nunca se ha publicado oficialmente, aunque el Sun-Times lo publicó completo a principios del año pasado.

Kim Wasserman, directora ejecutiva de la Organización para la Justicia Ambiental de La Villita (LVEJO, por sus siglas en inglés), afirmó que el alcalde Brandon Johnson debería publicar oficialmente el reporte y explicar cómo se reprendió a los empleados municipales implicados en la planificación de Crawford.

En su reporte, Ferguson recomendaba que David Graham, funcionario de salud pública, fuera sancionado por su labor, incluido su posible despido. Marlene Hopkins, la nueva jefa del Departamento de Edificios, también fue señalada por Ferguson para que se le impusieran medidas disciplinarias.

Lightfoot se negó a disciplinar a Hopkins. Según los informes, Graham recibió una amonestación por escrito.

Los representantes de Johnson no respondieron a las solicitudes de comentarios sobre el reporte o el rol de los funcionarios de la ciudad en el fracaso.

Hopkins fue nombrada con el apoyo unánime del Concejo Municipal la semana pasada. Los miembros del Concejo elogiaron a la que ha sido empleada de la Municipalidad durante muchos años, incluido el Concejal Michael Rodríguez (22º), que representa a La Villita.

Se espera que más de 20,000 residentes reciban pagos.

“Nuestros clientes responsabilizan a las corporaciones”, dijo Scott Rauscher, abogado de Loevy & Loevy que representó a los residentes. “Es un gran resultado”.

Los responsables de Hilco se negaron a hacer comentarios.

Los $12.25 millones son mucho más que las multas que Hilco pagó al estado o a la Ciudad de Chicago por el incidente.

Aun así, Wasserman comentó que la cantidad son “centavos” para un gran inversionista como Hilco.

“Muchas comunidades se han estado preparando para celebrar el Día de la Tierra”, dijo Wasserman. “Para nuestra comunidad, es la continuación del luto”.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

