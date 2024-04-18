The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
La funcionaria que supervisó la implosión en La Villita recibe la aprobación para liderar el Departamento de Edificios

Marlene Hopkins debería haber sido sancionada por su papel en la supervisión de la demolición fallida por Hilco de la antigua planta eléctrica Crawford en 2020, según un reporte de un organismo de control. El miércoles, casi dos docenas de concejales elogiaron a la nueva jefa del Departamento de Edificios.

By  Brett Chase
   
La nueva jefa del Departamento de Edificios de Chicago y otros funcionarios municipales fueron advertidos de los peligros posibles meses antes de la fallida implosión en 2020 de la chimenea Crawford en La Villita.

Alejandro Reyes

El Ayuntamiento aprobó el miércoles la elección del alcalde Brandon Johnson para dirigir el Departamento de Edificios, una funcionaria que anteriormente fue declarada negligente por su papel en la supervisión de la implosión fallida que cubrió de polvo al vecindario de La Villita hace cuatro años.

Marlene Hopkins, una veterana de 25 años en el Ayuntamiento, fue aprobada por 42 votos a 0 después de que casi dos docenas de concejales se deshicieran en elogios hacia ella. Todos los concejales, salvo dos, evitaron siquiera mencionar el fiasco de la tormenta de polvo.

El fin de semana de Pascua de 2020, el promotor Hilco Redevelopment derribó una chimenea de casi 400 pies en la antigua planta eléctrica de carbón de Crawford como parte de una demolición mayor. Cuando la chimenea se estrelló contra el suelo, provocó una enorme tormenta de polvo que cubrió viviendas y propiedades.

Hopkins fue criticada por su papel en la supervisión de la operación fallida, y el ex Inspector General de la ciudad, Joe Ferguson, dijo en un reporte que debería haber sido sancionada.

El miércoles, incluso el concejal del distrito 22, Michael Rodríguez, que representa a los residentes más afectados por la debacle de 2020, elogió a Hopkins.

Dijo que ella “admitió” su parte en la mala supervisión de la Municipalidad de la implosión de la chimenea, y culpó a los problemas sistémicos y los procedimientos en lugar de individuos. Dijo que decidió apoyarla después de “pensarlo mucho y hacer un examen de conciencia”.

“Sabemos que fue el chivo expiatorio del lío de Hilco”, dijo la concejal Jeanette Taylor (20º), la única miembro del Concejo que mencionó la implosión de Crawford.

Taylor dijo que la candidata había demostrado su determinación al quedarse en el Departamento de Edificios tras verse implicada en el reporte de Ferguson, y le dijo a Hopkins: “Me alegro que te hayas quedado”.

Otros concejales compartieron anécdotas afectuosas sobre sus experiencias de trabajo con Hopkins a través de los años.

La concejal Michelle Harris (8º) calificó al nombramiento de Hopkins como “uno de mis nombramientos favoritos”.

Hilco compró la propiedad de Crawford para reurbanizar la zona y construir un almacén de más de 1 millón de pies cuadrados arrendado al minorista Target, un proyecto al que se oponen varios residentes que se quejan de la contaminación por el aumento del tráfico de camiones.

Hilco llegó a un acuerdo colectivo de más de $12 millones con los residentes de La Villita por la implosión. La empresa pagó mucho menos en multas a la Municipalidad y al Estado por este asunto.

Tras el reporte de Ferguson sobre el papel de la Municipalidad en Crawford, la ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot decidió no seguir la recomendación de Ferguson de sancionar a Hopkins y a otro funcionario del Departamento de Edificios.

Hopkins, que estaba sentada en la sala del Concejo con su madre durante la reunión del miércoles, no ha hablado públicamente del fracaso en La Villita. Bajo el mandato de Lightfoot se adoptaron nuevas reglas sobre las demoliciones.

El reporte del inspector general nunca se ha hecho público oficialmente, aunque el Sun-Times lo obtuvo y lo hizo público en 2023.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco

