The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Sueños Music Festival Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Dani Flow Suenos Music Festival performance cancelled citing 'logistical issues'

The set scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Grant Park was cancelled due to issues on both sides, organizers said.

By  Andrea Flores
   
@el_matzu_001_-5.jpeg

Suenos Music Festival is taking place this weekend in Grant Park.

Courtesy Suenos Music Festival

The Sueños Music Festival canceled the Dani Flow performance at Chicago’s Grant Park ahead of his Sunday set.

Sueños social media profiles on Saturday announced the move, citing “logistical issues” outside of both parties’ control.

The 21-year-old from Irapuato, Mexico, shared the update on his Instagram story, noting it was an issue with his visa.

This cancellation comes amid a slew of controversy for the rising Reggaetón Mexa star. He faced criticism early this year due to a resurfaced 2022 podcast clip in which he recalled his past freestyle lyrics: “I would never touch my daughter, but her middle school classmates maybe yes.”

Dani Flow also came under fire after a 2022 podcast in which he is victim blaming a sexual abuse survivor and disparaging the Mexican feminist movement. The fallout resulted in a 2-minute TikTok apology in which Dani Flow said the freestyle lyric was taken out of context and that “children are sacred and should not be touched,” while also admitting his ignorance of the feminist movement.

