Q&A with Álvaro Díaz: 'SAYONARA' is free 'thanks to the fans'

After a years-long wait, Álvaro Díaz’s second full-length album “SAYONARA” is finally free.

Fans took to social media in 2022 to demand his label Universal Music Latino to #FREESAYONARA to the public.

He hosted an overcrowded listening party in Mexico City to celebrate the album’s release on May 16, and two weeks later he pulled up to Grant Park to perform a midday set on Day 1 at the third year of Sueños Music Festival.

When Díaz first spoke with La Voz in August 2022, he called in from Miami, where he worked on and recorded the album. He emphasized how he was inspired by more than reggaetón, citing artists like Eminem, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Kid Cudi as inspiration for his unique, urban-alternative sound. He doesn’t want to be pigeon-holed in one or another Latin genre, and he doesn’t have to be.

Díaz has the power to transcend language and break into the mainstream with his music much like Karol G, Shakira and Bad Bunny.

In that first interview with La Voz, he said “SAYONARA” is a tribute to a darker, post-breakup version of himself. He added that his new album is heavily inspired by the 2000s era, “cuando me enamoré de la música. When I fell in love with music.”

He worked on songs with Rauw Alejandro, Quevedo, Mora and several others to bring the album to life.

La Voz Chicago got to catch up with Díaz for a few minutes after he performed at Sueños.

Here’s what he had to say:

La Voz Chicago: Congrats on “SAYONARA.” Can you tell us, what was the holdup? Why did it take so long to finally come out?

Álvaro Díaz:

Well, thank you. I’m so happy everybody has received “SAYONARA” in the best way. I think the holdup didn’t have much to do with me. I think people can really imagine what was the holdup. We were waiting for the right moment, [and] working with a big team is kind of hard. But I’m past that and I’m just so happy “SAYONARA” is free. I think the big thing here is the fans and everybody that supported the "#FREESAYONARA” movement should know that this is thanks to them, the fans.

La Voz: What is your favorite song off of “SAYONARA?”

Díaz:

My favorite song changes every day, but if I had to decide, I think it would be “MAJIN BUU.” Sonically, it’s on a really beautiful level.

La Voz: Last time we talked, you said a lot of your music is inspired by Frank Ocean, among others. Is “MAJIN BUU” a reference to Ocean’s “Pink Matter?”

Díaz:

Definitely. Frank, ASAP Rocky, I think I was listening to a lot of Oasis, too. I think the outro is definitely Daft Punk-inspired. So it’s a mix of all of that, but definitely.

La Voz: What is an essential item or item that you bring with you on the road?

Díaz:

Well, I always feel like I need to bring my dress coat, you know? Silhouettes [are] the most important thing that an artist can have. The past tour, I had like the white shirt with the logos and the tie with the black jacket. And this time we are bringing a different flow. I think that’s super important for the tours, so that it’s memorable and can also mark the time when it happened and the moment when it happened.

La Voz: Last time we talked, you mentioned how you’re a big fan of former-Cubs shortstop Javy Báez. Have you been to a Cubs game yet?

Díaz:

I haven’t been able to go to a Cubs game but I did a first pitch with the White Sox [on May 24] and I got the chance to meet Machete, [Martín] “Machete” Maldonado. He’s a GOAT catcher from Puerto Rico. It was a pleasure to meet him, it was a pleasure to be at the game and I can’t wait to see the Cubs stadium. I love baseball. My family is a really baseball-orientated family.

La Voz: Who’s your favorite Chicago musician?

Díaz:

This is a really easy one. My favorite Chicago musician is Kanye West. But I love anybody from here like Lupe Fiasco and Chief Keef [who just dropped a new album, “Almighty So 2,” which Díaz called “fire”].

La Voz: Do you have a message for all the Puerto Ricans in Chicago?

Díaz:

I want to see you all on the SAYONARA Tour. Thank you for the love, I know what it’s like to be away from home and miss that and fight for your dreams, too.

This interview has been edited for clarity.