Delta-8 should be regulated and taxed, not banned

The current disparity in Illinois regulations between cannabis and delta-8 THC as well as other hemp-based cannabinoids poses significant risks to consumers and represents a missed opportunity for tax revenue.

As the Illinois General Assembly prepares for its summer recess, lawmakers must address this regulatory gap before adjournment. Cannabis and delta-8, a synthetic hemp-derived THC, should both be regulated and taxed. Like beer, wine, and spirits, they can coexist in the marketplace. Strict regulation of delta-8 is crucial to protecting consumers from untested and potentially harmful products. Additionally, taxing delta-8 will generate substantial state revenue that can be directed toward important health and safety initiatives, while not raising regressive taxes on all Illinois taxpayers.

As a legislator, I constantly fight for the people whose lives were ruined by a racist war on drugs. Regulating delta-8 and similar products is important. But regulating them out of existence will only destabilize communities throughout Illinois with more empty storefronts, more illicit activity, and thousands of lost jobs. Fair regulation of delta-8 and similar products will protect consumers without fueling the war on drugs 2.0.

I urge my fellow lawmakers to prioritize this issue and ensure that both the cannabis and hemp industries can operate safely and fairly, benefiting all Illinois residents.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

A red flag

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who had a symbol of insurrectionist solidarity flying in front of his house in 2021, cannot be allowed to rule on Donald Trump’s immunity claim or other cases related to the 2020 election and Jan. 6 insurrection — and he must be held accountable for this breach of ethics. It is not at all surprising that Alito is now trying to blame his wife for flying the flag upside down, another clear example of his refusing to be held accountable. Furthermore, the so-called “ethics code” that the Supreme Court wrote for itself has no teeth, and is merely for show.

Alito should recuse himself immediately or be removed by Chief Justice John Roberts, but that will never happen. So, the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, should swiftly investigate and take actions on Alito’s conflicts of interest. Unfortunately, that also seems unlikely.

That’s why I am asking all Illinois residents to contact Durbin and urge him to not only to investigate this matter, but also to draft a meaningful ethics code for the Supreme Court. Currently, the justices have no real accountability for their actions. And their actions have shown them to be extremely corrupt. Is this what we want?

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park

Paramedics don’t get enough credit for saving gun violence victims

Chicago’s gun violence is well-publicized, but in my opinion, hardly any attention is paid to victims who survived because of the professionalism of Chicago Fire Department paramedics. I lived and worked in Chicago for over seven decades and worked as Chicago police officer for 33 years. During that time there was always a bit of back and forth, mostly good-natured, with our brothers and sisters with the fire department.

I often think how lucky victims were and are to have those dedicated professionals treat their injuries. It’s usually lonely on those horrific and chaotic scenes, but one thing is for sure, hundreds of victims are alive today because the emergency workers were there for them.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Austin, Texas