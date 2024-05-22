The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Delta-8 should be regulated and taxed, not banned

Fair regulation in Illinois of delta-8 THC and similar products will protect consumers without fueling the War on Drugs 2.0.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Delta-8 should be regulated and taxed, not banned
Synthetic Cannabis

An array of products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC is offered for sale at a smoke shop in north Seattle in 2022.

Gene Johnson/AP

The current disparity in Illinois regulations between cannabis and delta-8 THC as well as other hemp-based cannabinoids poses significant risks to consumers and represents a missed opportunity for tax revenue.

As the Illinois General Assembly prepares for its summer recess, lawmakers must address this regulatory gap before adjournment. Cannabis and delta-8, a synthetic hemp-derived THC, should both be regulated and taxed. Like beer, wine, and spirits, they can coexist in the marketplace. Strict regulation of delta-8 is crucial to protecting consumers from untested and potentially harmful products. Additionally, taxing delta-8 will generate substantial state revenue that can be directed toward important health and safety initiatives, while not raising regressive taxes on all Illinois taxpayers.

Related

As a legislator, I constantly fight for the people whose lives were ruined by a racist war on drugs. Regulating delta-8 and similar products is important. But regulating them out of existence will only destabilize communities throughout Illinois with more empty storefronts, more illicit activity, and thousands of lost jobs. Fair regulation of delta-8 and similar products will protect consumers without fueling the war on drugs 2.0.

I urge my fellow lawmakers to prioritize this issue and ensure that both the cannabis and hemp industries can operate safely and fairly, benefiting all Illinois residents.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

A red flag

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who had a symbol of insurrectionist solidarity flying in front of his house in 2021, cannot be allowed to rule on Donald Trump’s immunity claim or other cases related to the 2020 election and Jan. 6 insurrection — and he must be held accountable for this breach of ethics. It is not at all surprising that Alito is now trying to blame his wife for flying the flag upside down, another clear example of his refusing to be held accountable. Furthermore, the so-called “ethics code” that the Supreme Court wrote for itself has no teeth, and is merely for show.

Alito should recuse himself immediately or be removed by Chief Justice John Roberts, but that will never happen. So, the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, should swiftly investigate and take actions on Alito’s conflicts of interest. Unfortunately, that also seems unlikely.

That’s why I am asking all Illinois residents to contact Durbin and urge him to not only to investigate this matter, but also to draft a meaningful ethics code for the Supreme Court. Currently, the justices have no real accountability for their actions. And their actions have shown them to be extremely corrupt. Is this what we want?

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park

Paramedics don’t get enough credit for saving gun violence victims

Chicago’s gun violence is well-publicized, but in my opinion, hardly any attention is paid to victims who survived because of the professionalism of Chicago Fire Department paramedics. I lived and worked in Chicago for over seven decades and worked as Chicago police officer for 33 years. During that time there was always a bit of back and forth, mostly good-natured, with our brothers and sisters with the fire department.

I often think how lucky victims were and are to have those dedicated professionals treat their injuries. It’s usually lonely on those horrific and chaotic scenes, but one thing is for sure, hundreds of victims are alive today because the emergency workers were there for them.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Austin, Texas

Next Up In Commentary
Smoke and mirrors: Marijuana rescheduling won't accomplish much
Biden's tariffs on China will bring more green-energy jobs to the U.S.
Right on time: New Metra station in Edgewater is a good sign for public transit's future
Police use-of-force is not as common as the public thinks. The news media too often fails to say so
Cubs' Dansby Swanson back in lineup. Is he ready to start earning that superstar money again?
Social media health 'cures' are not what the doctor ordered
The Latest
Eden (Ilana Glazer, left) expects lifelong best friend Dawn (Michelle Buteau) to be with her throughout her pregnancy in "Babes."
Movies and TV
'Babes' stars induce laughter with frank depictions of pregnancy and the challenges of friendship
Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau play lifelong besties whose bond is tested by impending childbirth.
By Richard Roeper
 
Joe Biden, dressed in a blue suit, waves as he enters a garden, followed by a woman and a man wearing suits.
Columnists
Biden's tariffs on China will bring more green-energy jobs to the U.S.
The president’s tariffs will help ensure the aluminum, steel, solar panels, and other components and materials for electric vehicle charging stations are American-made.
By Ben Jealous
 
This is Acrisure Stadium before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Bears
NFL Draft to be held in Pittsburgh in 2026
The NFL has turned the draft into a traveling road show in the last nine years.
By Patrick Finley
 
Pork Carnitas
Recipes
Flavorful carnitas are ideal for weeknight dinner or weekend gatherings
Smoky pork is braised for hours in a bath of citrusy beer and spicy chipotles until meltingly tender.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 
Anya Taylor-Joy wears dark eye makeup and forehead paint, holding a long gun vertically as fire rages behind her, in this screen shot from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
Movies and TV
'Furiosa' is a rousing return to the immersive 'Mad Max' world
In this thunderous prequel, Anya Taylor-Joy burns with intensity as the future ‘Fury Road’ warrior.
By Richard Roeper
 