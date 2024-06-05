WNBA deserves fair play from media

I am somewhat surprised at the fair-weather hypocrisy of some of the media’s prominent sportswriters as I read their takes on the WNBA. In Chicago, several newspaper columnists pointed out that as a result of the Chicago Sky’s refusal to handle the post Fever-Sky game press conference in a professional manner, the Sky missed an opportunity to push their new-found momentum over the weekend.

Some writers were critical of Sky guard Chennedy Carter when she refused to respond to questions about the Caitlin Clark incident. Statements or headlines such as ‘Silent Plight’ or ‘The WNBA has an image problem’ or ‘A bad look for the Chicago Sky’ only serve to show how desperate some writers are to jump on the soaring popularity of the league. Where were these writers just a year ago? How many were salivating for post-game comments after a hard unnecessary foul?

The writers were no where to be found. Oh, I stand to be corrected.

They could be found covering LeBron James, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum! All of a sudden they have become interested in Clark, Angel Reese and Carter. What is my point? The NBA has been interacting with the media on a larger scale since the days of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. The league has history, training and experience in dealing with the media. The WNBA must be given a chance to develop a similar kind of expertise.

It is my understanding the WNBA is making an effort to help these talented young ladies respond appropriately to their sudden popularity. Perhaps sports writers should be spending more time on writing about the need for more investors so that training and grooming can be financed. Remember, some teams still don’t have appropriate practice facilities and up until this year, had to wait in long lines to catch a commercial flight to the next game. I have been impressed by those few writers who have focused on the need for larger investments instead of silly, flagrant fouls. They are commonplace in the NBA and don’t draw the same headlines. Men don’t have patents on being physical. Leave it to the referees to handle the fouls and the cheap shots.

George Comer, Crown Point, Indiana

Michigan Avenue, downtown do have serious problems

We have lived in River North for many years and I couldn’t agree more with Carol Felsenthal’s op-ed on the sad state of Michigan Avenue. She nailed what is going in the area, especially Michigan Avenue. Crime taking place downtown needs attention.

I also wanted to note the jacked-up cars missing mufflers or with glass mufflers as well as motorcycles flying down the street way over the 30 mph speed limit. And this goes on 24 hours a day. I hope the proposed ordinance discussed in your November editorial, “Mute noisy mufflers, City Council, but don’t go for a cash grab,” will be approved soon.

Adding to the noise pollution is the increasing numbers of ambulances, firetrucks or police squad cars. It is non-stop, 24 hours a day as well and they are so very loud. While I understand that they are necessary, can’t they at least turn the volume of the sirens down a few notches so they don’t wake people up at night or deafen them during the day?

I just wanted to express support for Felsenthal’s article as we have never seen the city so dirty and maintenance so lacking. It is absolutely terrible and no one is doing anything about it. The headline is correct: This area is a “depressing mess.”

Dale May, River North

