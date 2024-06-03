The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
Teresa Weatherspoon speaks on Chennedy Carter's Flagrant 1: 'That's not who we are'

Weatherspoon said she and Carter discussed the play in detail, resulting in Carter’s full understanding that “disrespecting the game is not what we’re about.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
Teresa Weatherspoon

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon directs players during the first half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Monday morning, the Sky were ready to discuss a Flagrant 1 foul committed by guard Chennedy Carter in their game against the Fever on Saturday.

Two days after the foul was initially committed, Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon issued a statement. In it, she acknowledged physical play and competitiveness as hallmarks of the franchise. However, Carter’s body-checking Fever guard Caitlin Clark, she said, was “not appropriate.”

An hour after the team issued Weatherspoon’s statement, she addressed the media at Sachs Recreation Center — where the Sky practice — in Deerfield.

“We were well thought out of what we wanted to say and how we wanted to say it,” Weatherspoon said in response to a question about why she chose to issue a statement on Monday.

Weatherspoon said she and Carter discussed the play in detail, resulting in her full understanding that “disrespecting the game is not what we’re about.”

“There was a conversation between myself and Chennedy of how we conduct ourselves,” Weatherspoon said. “That was not appropriate. We don’t do that. We don’t act like that. We don’t conduct ourselves like that. The message is very clear.”

The foul occurred in the third quarter of the Sky’s 71-70 loss to the Fever Saturday.

As Aliyah Boston waited to inbound the ball to Clark, Carter approached the guard and body-checked her which resulted in her falling to the ground. On the play prior, Carter took an elbow from Clark to her head.

Carter’s foul — originally assessed an away-from-the-ball common foul — was not reviewed by officials in the moment. In the aftermath, Carter chose not to answer questions about the foul but subsequently posted about it on social media.

“I think this is just hoops,” Carter said about taking her thoughts to social media. “At the end of the day, it’s all about basketball. It’s all love.”

