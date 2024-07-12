All things loud, disruptive somehow find their way to Grant Park

The Douglass Park community is to be commended. Somehow they managed to spare themselves the misery that three days of today’s ultra-loud pop music can inflict on their lives.

I’m only surprised that Riot Fest hasn’t been moved to Grant Park where all things loud and disruptive now live. Twenty-three years ago, I bought my “dream” retirement condo in the South Loop overlooking Grant Park and the lake. I knew the neighborhood would grow, and it has. We have a diverse and vibrant community here with access to cultural attractions, public transportation and shopping. We don’t even need a car.

But then came Lollapalooza. Have you ever had a car saddle up next to you with its subwoofers at top volume? It’s so loud, the car is literally shaking, and you can’t wait for the light to change so that it goes away. Now imagine that kind of car is parked outside of your window 12 hours a day for four days straight. That is Lollapalooza for me and my neighbors. For peace and quiet, we have to leave town.

Now we also have the Sueños Music Festival. The first couple of years the event featured relatively quiet music. This year, it was deafening. And now, just this week the Sun-Times reported that the festival been expanded by a day. No thanks. We’ll just go to our daughter’s residence next year.

Don’t forget NASCAR. I read that the cars are fitted with mufflers. If this is how they sound with mufflers, how do any NASCAR attendees still have hearing? Of course, after the races, there is music, so a big stage must be erected in Grant Park.

I’ve only mentioned the noise. There’s also all the street closures that create gridlock for weeks before and after these events.

Why are all these events in Grant Park? Why can’t these events be moved elsewhere? Why dump all the misery on us? Where are our alderpersons?

Sharon Novickas, South Loop

Don’t throw your vote away

I share David Cherry’s solidarity with the many Americans working multiple jobs just to survive, with meager opportunities to achieve good health and security. Sadly, he predicts that many Black voters, particularly young people who are “uninspired” by our two-party system, will stay home or vote for third-party candidates in November because of frustration and anger.

It seems Mr. Cherry’s solidarity with these voters is sincere. But he fails to mention two very important facts: In the coming election choosing to stay home or vote third party is like throwing your vote in the garbage. We have two candidates, and each of us gets only one vote. One of those candidates will be president. (Please check out the facts before you waste your vote.)

If you’re inspired to create new solutions for Black people and our entire country, keep in mind that a Biden presidency won’t try to stop you. A Trump presidency will create a level of trauma for the country and seriously limit efforts to work for a better America.

Donald Trump is focused on revenge and violence. (Again, check out the facts.) Read about Project 2025 in Marc H. Morial’s recent column (“Project 2025 is Trump’s blueprint to get rid of democracy and the rule of law”) in the Sun-Times. You can help prevent this outcome, and help create a better world, by using your vote wisely.

Barbara Whitney, Glenview

Need for the National Guard

Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling on the feds to help out with Chicago’s gun violence. The city is short of police officers. Start with the National Guard to help. New York is doing this and it seems to be helping.

John Maloney, Edgewater

