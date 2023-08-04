The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Lollapalooza Entertainment and Culture Music

PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 2 highlights

Here’s a look at some of the fun happening Friday on Day 2 of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

By  Contributors
   
SHARE PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 2 highlights
Hemlocke Springs performs an afternoon set on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Hemlocke Springs performs an afternoon set on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Day 2 of Lollapalooza 2023 got underway in Chicago much like its counterpart the day before: under sunny skies and steamy weather, though a lake breeze could be felt now and again on Friday.

The fest will no doubt get one of the biggest crowds of the four-day event with headliners including Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Knocked Loose and Subtronics on tap for late in the evening.

Mid-day/early evening sets on the schedule include Beabadoobee, Sabrina Carpenter, Declan McKenna, Sudan Archives, Band-Maids, Jesse Reyez, Hemlocke Springs and more.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at Day 2 of Lollapalooza 2023:

Band-Maid performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Band-Maid performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Band-Maid performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Band-Maid performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Related

Saiki Atsumi performs with Band-Maid on day two of Lollapalooza

Saiki Atsumi performs with Band-Maid on day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and dance as Hemlocke Springs performs on day two of Lollapalooza.

Fans cheer and dance as Hemlocke Springs performs on day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hemlocke Springs performs at the BMI stage on day two of Lollapalooza.

Hemlocke Springs performs at the BMI stage on day two of Lollapalooza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on Friday afternoon on day two of Lollapalooza.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on Friday afternoon on day two of Lollapalooza.

Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on Friday afternoon on day two of Lollapalooza.

Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

Fans dance along as Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Fans dance along as Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans dance along as Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans dance along as Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 1 highlights
Lollapalooza Day 1: Billie Eilish, Karol G, Carly Rae Jepsen Portugal. The Man deliver powerhouse sets in Chicago
Karol G, first Latina to headline Lollapalooza, brings fans to tears with her performance
Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83
Beloved children’s singer Ella Jenkins turning 99 Sunday with a party at a North Side park that bears her name
Beer prices have gone higher and higher. Why?
The Latest
Bears guard Nate Davis practices last week.
Bears
Bears injury report: starting guards remain out
The Bears practiced without both their starting guards for the second-straight day.
By Patrick Finley
 
An emergency room sign at a hospital.
Transportation
Truck driver killed in Tri-State crash near Hazel Crest; 2 northbound lanes remain closed
A semi-truck hit a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 near 167th Street and then struck the left concrete median, Illinois State Police said.
By Sophie Sherry and Sun-Times Wire
 
Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 289: A pass-rusher!
The Bears hope they have solved one of their problems by signing Yannick Ngakoue.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago
Abortion
Court blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers
The law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week bans anti-abortion pregnancy centers, often known as “crisis pregnancy centers,” from using “misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation” to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception
By Associated Press
 
merlin_115029761.jpg
Lollapalooza
PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 1 highlights
Here’s a look at some of the fun happening Thursday on Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 