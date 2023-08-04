PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 2 highlights

Day 2 of Lollapalooza 2023 got underway in Chicago much like its counterpart the day before: under sunny skies and steamy weather, though a lake breeze could be felt now and again on Friday.

The fest will no doubt get one of the biggest crowds of the four-day event with headliners including Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Knocked Loose and Subtronics on tap for late in the evening.

Mid-day/early evening sets on the schedule include Beabadoobee, Sabrina Carpenter, Declan McKenna, Sudan Archives, Band-Maids, Jesse Reyez, Hemlocke Springs and more.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at Day 2 of Lollapalooza 2023:

Band-Maid performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Band-Maid performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Saiki Atsumi performs with Band-Maid on day two of Lollapalooza. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and dance as Hemlocke Springs performs on day two of Lollapalooza. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hemlocke Springs performs at the BMI stage on day two of Lollapalooza. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on Friday afternoon on day two of Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on Friday afternoon on day two of Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

Fans dance along as Divinity Roxx performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times