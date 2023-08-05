PHOTOS: Lollapalooza Day 3 highlights

Rain and Lollapalooza just don’t make for a fun afternoon.
But that didn’t stop diehard fans from heading to Grant Park on Saturday for Day 2 of the lakeside music festival.
With downpours already in the mix, the early afternoon sets got underway as scheduled as fans donned plastic ponchos to help thwart the rain.
The day’s lineup, which includes nighttime sets from headliners Odesza, Tomorrow X Together, Pusha T and The Garden, should help make the weather more bearable as the park will be filled with the sounds of hip-hop, rock and more.
Here are some highlights from Day 3 of Lollapalooza:
One day after getting mauled 8-0 by Atlanta, the Cubs jumped on the league-leading Braves with five first-inning runs and used six pitchers to stave off Atlanta.
Though Aaron Rodgers was in his ear, Bears tight end Robert Tonyan and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy won out. “I talked to Getsy probably four days a week. One thing that kept coming up was just — young, hungry, active, the culture; ‘you’re gonna love it here.’”
The disparity between bold predictions and cold reality has never been more stark — and it’s only early August. While some outside Halas Hall tout Fields as the next great quarterback, those inside the Bears’ facility simply want to see growth.
At times Kendrick Lamar was Shakespearian in his spoken word delivery, at other times fiercely melodic and rhythmic.
Anthony Prisco, 20, was on probation for a state firearm charge at the time of the sale in June, according to prosecutors.