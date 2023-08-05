PHOTOS: Lollapalooza Day 3 highlights

Rain and Lollapalooza just don’t make for a fun afternoon.

But that didn’t stop diehard fans from heading to Grant Park on Saturday for Day 2 of the lakeside music festival.

With downpours already in the mix, the early afternoon sets got underway as scheduled as fans donned plastic ponchos to help thwart the rain.

The day’s lineup, which includes nighttime sets from headliners Odesza, Tomorrow X Together, Pusha T and The Garden, should help make the weather more bearable as the park will be filled with the sounds of hip-hop, rock and more.

Here are some highlights from Day 3 of Lollapalooza:

Ponchos of every color dotted the landscape on Saturday afternoon in Grant park as Lollapalooza fans took in the third day of the festival. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Fans make the most of the muddy grounds at Perry’s Stage during an afternoon set by Solardo. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Eloise Wong, left and Bela Salazar of The Linda Lindas perform on the Titos Stage during Lollapalooza Day 3 on Saturday afternoon. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Eloise Wong (right) smiles as Lucia de la Garza leans back while playing guitar during The Linda Lindas set on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Lucia de la Garza gestures to the crowd after The Linda Lindas stepped out on stage Saturday afternoon for their Lollapalooza set. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Thee Sacred Souls performs at the T-Mobile stage during the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Saturday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thee Sacred Souls performs at the T-Mobile stage during the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Saturday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers listen as Thee Sacred Souls performs during day 3 of Lollapalooza. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thee Sacred Souls performs during the third day of Lollapalooza. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Usted Señalemelo performs their set during a rainy afternoon at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Juan Mango of Usted Señalemelo performs on the Bacardi Stage during Lollapalooza Day 3 on Saturday in Grant Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times