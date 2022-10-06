Indian Head Park woman gets two weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack

A Brazilian citizen who lives in Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.

Ferreira pleaded guilty back in June to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, admitting alarms were sounding in the U.S. Capitol when she entered without permission.

Ferreira had been interviewed at her home by authorities on April 2, 2021, records show. Though she couldn’t vote in the 2020 election, she said she traveled to Washington, D.C., because she wanted to see then-President Donald Trump speak.

However, Ferreira said she didn’t get to hear the speech because so many people started to march toward the Capitol. She said she followed them into the building, and she gave the feds photos and videos she took that confirmed she had been in the Capitol that day.

An FBI task force officer wrote that, the day after the breach, Ferreira sent someone a text message that asked, “Do you think they will go after all the people walking in the capitol area?”

The unnamed recipient of that text replied, “Don’t be sad. Be prepared. We are all f---ed.”

Ferreira is one of 32 known Illinois residents who have been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach. Twenty-one members of that group have pleaded guilty to their role in the event, and three have now been sentenced to short periods of time behind bars.

