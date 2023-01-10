The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Metro/State News Chicago

Brian Urlacher suing Texas hair transplant clinic, claiming they used hair replacement story without his permission

Urlacher is a client and pitch man for Restore Holdings LLC, which has clinics in Illinois, Colorado, Texas and North Carolina.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Brian Urlacher suing Texas hair transplant clinic, claiming they used hair replacement story without his permission
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher is suing a Texas hair transplant company, claiming the company used his hair transplant story without Urlacher’s permission.

Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher is suing a Texas hair transplant company, claiming the company used his hair transplant story without Urlacher’s permission.

Sun-Times file photo

Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher is suing a Texas-based hair transplant company, claiming it used his personal hair transplant story in a post on its website without his permission.

Attorneys for Urlacher have recently filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against Houston Hair Transplant Center.

“The post deceptively led potential patients to believe that Mr. Urlacher had an affiliation with, or received restoration treatment from, Defendant Houston Hair,” according to the lawsuit, filed in October 2022.

Urlacher is perhaps Restore’s best-known client and spokesman. Billboards featuring Urlacher’s likeness can be seen all across the city. In addition to Illinois, Restore also has clinics in Texas, Colorado and North Carolina, according to its web site.

The Houston Hair post is titled: “Brian Urlacher Hair Transplant?”

The post doesn’t say where Urlacher received his hair treatment, but it refers to the “FUE procedure,” which is available at both Restore and Houston Hair and is an abbreviation for Follicular Unit Extraction.

“You could see his excitement beam on his face as he talks about his great results, even explaining how his procedure was done,” according to the blog post.

The post also mentions that Urlacher was “ready to take on the world once more as a spokesperson for Restore.”

The lawsuit seeks $50,000, as well as court costs, attorney fees and “punitive damages.”

A spokesman for Houston Hair could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and neither could Urlacher’s attorney.

Next Up In News
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign it
Metra launches live train tracker
Lynette Hardaway of commentator duo Diamond and Silk dies at 51
New Lightfoot ad touts her efforts against violent crime
Pilsen Food Pantry reeling from death of stalwart worker: ‘He was an angel’
‘We live better than the kings’
The Latest
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch during debate of a measure that would ban assault weapons in the state.
Politics
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign it
During his inaugural speech on Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed to sign the measure, which would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois and cap the purchase of magazines at 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Thanks to remaining schedule, recent play, Bulls upbeat at halfway mark
On paper, the Bulls have the easiest remaining schedule left in the NBA. They’ve seen roles defined, survived some in-fighting, and now have a second half of the season to reach expectations.
By Joe Cowley
 
John Berg, holding the laker, and his nephew Erling Berg on a New Year’s Day outing from Racine, Wisconsin.
Outdoors
Smattering of ice fishing goes around Chicago as does perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan
A smattering of ice fishing around Chicago and the rebuilding of perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, there’s also the first mention of coho in 2023.
By Dale Bowman
 
Petr Cech and Petr Mrazek.
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek’s friendship with soccer legend Petr Cech leads to surreal Blackhawks sports crossover
Cech joined Hawks practice on the ice Tuesday after some soccer antics with Mrazek and teammates Monday. The 40-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal star now plays third-division professional hockey in England.
By Ben Pope
 
A Metra train at Metra’s Western Avenue Coach Yard at 2801 W. Grand Ave. Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020.
Transportation
Metra launches live train tracker
GPS equipment has been installed on more than half of Metra lines as the $26.7 million project went live Tuesday.
By Ilana Arougheti
 