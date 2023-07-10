The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 10, 2023
Metro/State News

James Lewis, prime suspect in Tylenol tampering cases, dead at 76

James Lewis was found unresponsive at his residence in Cambridge, Mass. His death was determined to be not suspicious, police said.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE James Lewis, prime suspect in Tylenol tampering cases, dead at 76
merlin_11822859.jpg

James W. Lewis, shown here at a restaurant in Cambridge, Mass., in 2007, has died. Chicago authorities had long suspected that Lewis was responsible for deadly 1982 Tylenol poisonings, but the only thing ever pinned on him was an extortion attempt against the maker of the pain reliever. | AP photo.

Neil W. McCabe, AP

James Lewis, the prime suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings, has died.

Lewis, 76, was found dead Sunday afternoon at his residence in Cambridge, Mass., according to the Cambridge Police Department.

“Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” according to a statement from the police department.

The story of the Tylenol poisonings was one that gripped the nation, and especially the Chicago area. Seven Chicago-area people died in September 1982, after taking tablets laced with cyanide.

Stores swept Tylenol from their shelves.

Johnson & Johnson recalled every Tylenol capsule and pill and created more tamper-proof drugs and packaging.

A police task force interviewed dozens of people, including Lewis.

Lewis, an out-of-work accountant, was arrested on extortion charges in December 1982, at a New York library after a two-month manhunt.

He gave investigators a detailed account of how the killer might have operated, describing how someone could buy the medication from stores, use a special method to add cyanide to the capsules and then return them to store shelves.

“I was doing like I would have done for a corporate client, making a list of possible scenarios,” Lewis said in the 1992 interview.

He admitted sending a letter to Johnson & Johnson that demanded $1 million, but said he never meant to collect it. He said he wanted to embarrass his wife’s former employer by having the money sent to the employer’s bank account.

Even though Lewis was reinterviewed as recently as last year, according to media reports, he was never charged in the murders and has denied any involvement.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June 1983 for demanding $ 1 million from Johnson & Johnson, “to stop the killings.” He also served more than two years of a 10-year sentence for an unrelated tax-fraud charge.

Lewis was released from prison in 1995.

THE VICTIMS:

Theresa and Stanley Janus

The Lisle couple went to the home of Stanley’s brother Adam after he died. After complaining of headaches, they took capsules from Adam’s Tylenol bottle and died. He was 25, she was 19.

Adam Janus

The postal employee stayed home from work on Sept. 29, 1982. He bought Tylenol at a Jewel near his Arlington Heights home in the morning and died at a local hospital that afternoon. He was 27.

Mary Ann Kellerman

The 12-year-old Elk Grove Village girl missed school because she was sick. She took a capsule from a bottle purchased by her mother at a local Jewel the day before. She collapsed and died on her bathroom floor, where her parents found her, on Sept. 29. She was the first resident to die in the Tylenol murders.

Mary McFarland

The 31-year-old Elmhurst woman worked for Illinois Bell at Yorktown Mall. She took pills after lunch on Sept. 29 and died the next morning.

Paula Prince

The 35-year-old airline worker bought pills at a Walgreens near her Old Town apartment. She died the night of Sept. 29.

Mary “Lynn” Reiner

A mother of four, 27, she felt ill Sept. 29. She bought pills at a Frank’s Finer Food store en route to her Winfield home. She died the next morning.

Next Up In News
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Weeks before man was charged with killing wife and daughter, cops reported him a ‘clear and present danger’ but did not seize gun
After triple whammy of heat, floods and bad air, it’s time to do more about climate change
Chicago State University’s president is on a mission to get more Black Chicagoans college degrees
Blue Island man charged in killing of 10-year-old girl in Rockford
Activists join forces to identify man accused of Rainbow Beach assault on 4-year-old: ‘Something out of a horror movie’
The Latest
A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Business
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
The influencer-backed energy drink Prime is popular among children but lawmakers and health experts are concerned over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
By Associated Press
 
1000M under construction at 1000 S. Michigan Ave. on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Chicago.
Chicago Enterprise
More rooms with a view coming to classic stretch of Michigan Avenue
A high-rise tower designed by the late Helmut Jahn is expected to welcome its first renters in 2024.
By David Roeder
 
St. Laurence’s Josh Pickett (1) drives the ball past Curie at the 2023 Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
Twelve high school basketball teams that opened eyes in June
Here are a dozen teams that should be excited for different reasons. These are teams whose trajectory is different than expected when the season ended just four months ago.
By Joe Henricksen
 
In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court.
Sports
Larry Nassar stabbed during altercation at Florida federal prison
Nassar, who had been stabbed in the back and in the chest., is in stable condition.
By Associated Press
 
Picture1.jpg
Crime
Weeks before man was charged with killing wife and daughter, cops reported him a ‘clear and present danger’ but did not seize gun
The case has raised questions about why Jose Alvarez still had his gun when he allegedly killed his wife Karina Gonzalez and his daughter Daniela Alvarez just after midnight on July 3.
By Sophie Sherry
 