The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Ugly Sweaters: Most popular Christmas movie-inspired sweaters revealed

Sweaters styled after those worn by favorite holiday movie characters are trending this season.

By  Associated Press
   
Andrew Herrig | Wealth of Geeks/AP
SHARE Ugly Sweaters: Most popular Christmas movie-inspired sweaters revealed
Seems we can’t get enough of ugly Christmas sweaters.

Seems we can’t get enough of ugly Christmas sweaters. How does yours stack up against those featured in popular holiday films?

stock.adobe.com

America’s obsession with ugly Christmas sweater competitions has reached new heights. Sweaters styled after those worn by favorite holiday movie characters are trending this season, and a new study reveals the most popular sweaters inspired by Christmas movies.

The research, conducted by Boohoo, analyzed the monthly US search volume for Christmas movie-themed clothing to establish which Christmas sweater is the most sought-after this holiday season.

Whether you’re a fan of Clark Griswold’s attire or plan to stir the pot at your next office party with a “Die Hard” Christmas sweater, see how your fashion sense stacks up against the rest of America.

“The Grinch”

The most popular Christmas sweater from Christmas movies is inspired by none other than “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.” Searches for the term “Grinch Christmas Sweater” averaged 4,000 per month in the United States, proving how much fans are willing to be seen wearing a green Grinch-style sweater.

The Grinch first hit screens as a TV special on CBS in December 1966, which featured the green cartoon storybook character causing mayhem in the world of Whoville until he discovered the true meaning of Christmas and returned the Whos’ gifts and decorations. Then, in the year 2000, Jim Carrey took on the role of the Grinch and brought Whoville to the big screens in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The most recent film within the Grinch franchise, “The Grinch,” was released in 2018 as an animated adaptation of the Christmas classic.

“Die Hard”

The second most popular Christmas movie sweater is worn by Karl Vreski, portrayed by Alexander Godunov, in Die Hard. Karl is the main antagonist’s right-hand man and the only character not killed by John McClane (Bruce Willis) in the movie. The Christmas sweater in question is a grey knitted number with “Now I Have a Machine Gun – HO HO HO” written on the front, paired with a Santa hat.

“Die Hard Christmas sweater” receives 3,200 searches per month on average in the US. Many speculate whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie due to its action/thriller genre. The screenwriters note that the film is set at a Christmas party during the holidays and features many Christmas songs, meaning it is, in fact, a Christmas film.

“Home Alone”

The 1990 classic places third in the rankings, which features a young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) accidentally left alone at Christmas time and faced with scaring off two burglars from breaking into his house.

During the film, Kevin looks cozy in a few different winter knits, but the most iconic is the heathered, red knit that surprisingly can hold his entire weight when he is hung on a coat hook. Despite the red knit not being the craziest of prints, it hasn’t stopped film fans from wanting to get their hands on a “Home Alone”-themed sweater for themselves.

Searches for “Home Alone Christmas sweater” average 2,000 per month in the US.

“Gremlins”

Fourth place in the rankings goes to this 1984 release.. The movie follows the shenanigans and destruction forced upon the small town of Kingston Falls by a horde of mischievous monsters. The comedy-horror, written by Home Alone director Chris Columbus, is an unusual tale for a Christmas movie but presents some of the most valued messages common in holiday movies, such as the importance of loyalty, kindness and family.

Searches for “Gremlins Christmas Sweater” average 1,250 per month in the US, proving just how popular the miniature furry beasts are and how much fans want to rock a green Gremlin-themed sweater this holiday season.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

The 1989 slapstick comedy places fifth in the rankings and is the third installment in the National Lampoon’s “Vacation” film series. Searches for ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Sweater’ average around 800 per month in the US.

The film follows the father, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), who wants to give his family the perfect Christmas holiday, which becomes quite the task. The film’s budget is estimated to have been $28 million, and it ended up seeing $74 million worldwide gross.

Regardless of the rankings, the crossover of two popular holiday traditions — Christmas movies and ugly sweaters— is sure to add even more festivity to the season.

A spokesperson from Boohoo commented on the findings: “Christmas movies are the ultimate way to get into the Christmas spirit. With office parties, family photos and Christmas sweater competitions taking place over this time of year, it is exciting to see just how many of our most iconic and beloved movies influence our Christmas wardrobes and how many people want to get their hands on a festive-themed sweater.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
Marilu Henner remembers Christmas in Chicago (and everything else)
Richard Roeper’s best movies of 2022
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: Christian Bale impresses again as detective partnered with young Edgar Allan Poe
In quietly powerful ‘Women Talking,’ victims debate the next step after their attackers are caught
The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Dec. 22-Jan. 4
‘Whitney Houston’ biopic gives good love to the troubled singer
The Latest
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane looks on.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane laments ‘unacceptable’ point production, even as scoring chances pile up
Kane’s particularly unlucky game Wednesday against the Predators multiplied his frustration with his stats, but he started to turn the corner Friday against the Blue Jackets.
By Ben Pope
 
Patrick Kane, Max Domi and Tyler Johnson celebrate a goal.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks break through offensively, earn long-awaited win against Blue Jackets
The Hawks raced to an early lead and translated that into a 5-2 victory Friday, snapping an eight-game overall losing streak and 11-game home losing streak just before the NHL’s Christmas break.
By Ben Pope
 
Pages from the final report released Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
News
Final report on Jan. 6 insurrection blames Trump alone
By laying out what Trump did to pressure states, federal officials and even Vice President Mike Pence, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans says it is trying to prevent anything similar from happening again.
By Mary Clare Jalonick | Associated Press
 
DeMar DeRozan
Sports Saturday
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan plays hero again, makes Knicks pay
Thanks to some poor New York free-throw shooting, the door was open for DeRozan to show off that cold-blooded clutch gene, and he delivered. His 22-footer with 0.1 left on the clock gave the Bulls a third straight win.
By Joe Cowley
 
DSC06964.JPG
Columnists
Gold Star family Christmas tree lighting helps girl embrace father she never knew
Chicago Police Office Eduardo Marmolejo died in the line of duty when Sofia was only 3.
By Michael Sneed
 