The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

‘Upload’ returns with more humor and heart — and makes a point along the way

In the sci-fi comedy’s strange future, dying people can pay to live forever in a virtual afterlife.

By Kelly Lawler | USA TODAY
 March 11, 2022 02:56 PM
SHARE ‘Upload’ returns with more humor and heart — and makes a point along the way
UPLO_S2_UT_201_210125_HENLIA_00170RC.jpg

Nathan (Robbie Amell) is joined in the virtual afterlife by his girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), i Season Two of “Upload.”

Amazon Studios

There’s no show on TV quite like “Upload.” 

The Prime Video comedy about a near future where the wealthy can upload their consciousness to a digital heaven is a unique combination of sweetness and pessimism — a high-concept science-fiction comedy with down-to-earth stories of love and loss. 

It’s been two years since the series, which stars Robbie Amell (“The Flash”) as a young programmer who dies suspiciously but exists in a virtual afterlife, premiered. It returned Friday with a welcome dose of humor, cynicism and heart.  

‘Upload’ Season Two

Untitled

Seven episodes available now on Prime Video.

Created by “The Office” producer Greg Daniels, “Upload” is a romantic comedy that also comments on late capitalism, widening wealth gaps, systemic inequities and technological dependence. It imagines a future in which megacorporations like “Panera Facebook” and “FedEx Little Caesars” control most of the world, the wealthy get to live forever while the poor labor to keep them virtually alive, and processed food takes on a whole new meaning.

“Upload” is the rare series that can make a big-picture point about the way we live now (and might in the future), but doesn’t get bogged down by its messaging or world-building. In Season Two, it remains grounded in characters and relationships, with sight gags — terrifying virtual babies, giant Adirondack chairs and floating heads — and deep-cutting wit as a bonus to the emotional story. 

Related

The new episodes pick up almost immediately after the Season One finale, as programmer Nathan (Amell) deals with his rich, obsessive girlfriend’s decision to upload to his heaven so they can be together forever, literally. Meanwhile, his erstwhile love Nora (Andy Allo) hides out with the anti-technology “Luds,” investigating the conspiracy that led to Nathan’s murder. Their relationship, while always tricky given that one of them is alive while the other isn’t, is more precarious than ever. 

The biggest strength of Season One was the romance between Nathan and Nora, so Season Two suffers slightly as the plot forces the couple apart. When the actors reunite, they light it up with their innate chemistry, and the second half of the season has a zippier pace and lighter feel as a result. 

The emotional distance between them, however, allows supporting characters to take more of the spotlight. Aleesha (Zainab Johnson), Nora’s flippant co-worker at the digital heaven company, is the major breakout this season. She represents the everyman of the “Upload” future, more concerned with getting housing larger than a shipping container than in government conspiracies, murders or fighting the system. 

UPLO_S2_UT_201_210128_HENLIA_00177RC.jpg

Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) is a breakout character in Season Two of “Upload.”

Amazon Studios

The seven-episode second season retains the first’s ability to simultaneously present a cynical outlook on the future and also argue that love can conquer (almost) all. It’s a tricky tone to perfect, but the sharp acting and sharper scripts help immensely. “Upload” has also developed a distinctive visual language. There is a golden surreality to the lighting, colors and decor of the digital heavens, a startling contrast to the dark, dirty real world. 

“Upload” Season One premiered two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and Season Two arrives amid another unprecedented time in modern history: The pandemic is still happening, Russia has invaded Ukraine and domestic politics are fraught. In times of uncertainty, some people gravitate toward pure distraction, choosing happy-go-lucky entertainment that keeps their minds off the news.

But “Upload” is well-timed once more as a series that acknowledges both the good and the bad in modern life. Its near future is bleak, but there is hope amid its late capitalism, climate change and artificial-intelligence babies. 

After all, a little bit of hope is really what we’re all looking for in this life and the next, isn’t it?

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Emilio Delgado, starred as Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’: Samuel L. Jackson lowers the volume as a man getting his memories back
Sean Hayes, playwright Doug Wright turn a spotlight on the genius of Oscar Levant
6 months ’n out: Nick Cannon talk show canceled
‘The Adam Project’: In fun time-hopping adventure, Ryan Reynolds joins forces with his younger self
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 10-16
The Latest
A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
The grand jury’s decision came about a year after 22 women first filed lawsuits accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.
By Juan A. Lozano | Associated Press
March 11, 2022 04:02 PM
Scene from a laboratory.
Health
Alzheimer’s patients divided on costly new drug: a ‘magic pill’ or ‘risk I’m willing to take’
Medicare has proposed limiting coverage of Aduhelm. Key groups representing patients and families are pressing to make it more widely available. Among people facing the disease, the outlook is more nuanced.
By Kaiser Health News
March 11, 2022 04:00 PM
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears cutting NT Eddie Goldman
New head coach Matt Eberflus is changing the Bears to a 4-3 scheme, and Goldman fits best as a run-plugging nose tackle in a 3-4. Goldman is coming off a disappointing season, too.
By Patrick Finley
March 11, 2022 03:35 PM
St. Ignatius junior Richard Barron (23) drives toward the basket against Sacred Heart-Griffin.
High School Basketball
Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks off St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius junior Richard Barron was limping throughout the second half of the Wolfpack’s 50-39 loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 3A IHSA state semifinals on Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
March 11, 2022 03:24 PM
Hundreds of union members deemed essential get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site run by the Chicago Federation of Labor at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 on the South Side, Monday, March 29, 2021.
City Hall
With Monday’s vaccine deadline approaching, a dozen Council members demand no-firing promise from Lightfoot
Three alderpersons argue that Chicago cannot afford to lose even one police officer at a time when homicides, shootings and carjackings continue at a record pace.
By Fran Spielman
March 11, 2022 03:17 PM