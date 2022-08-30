The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
End of the road for Halstead: Jessie Lee Soffer to leave ‘Chicago P.D.’

Longtime series regular says the next season will be his last.

By  Darel Jevens
   
NUP_197583_00005.jpg

Jesse Lee Soffer says it’s been “a labor of love” playing Detective Jay Halstead on “Chicago P.D.”

NBC

Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played Detective Jay Halstead on every episode of “Chicago P.D.,” is getting ready to leave the force.

The actor tells Variety that the upcoming 10th season will be his last on the NBC series and he’ll say goodbye sometime this fall.

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show,” the “As the World Turns” alum said in a statement. “I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

As a trusted ally to Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Halstead has been a key figure during the long run of the Chicago-made police drama. Over the years he’s slowly built a relationship with Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) that culminated in their marriage last season.

That’s the not only change brewing for the Intelligence Unit. Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who appeared on the last season finale as rookie Dante Torres, will become a series regular.

“Chicago P.D.” will begin its new season Sept. 21 along with sister shows “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med.”

