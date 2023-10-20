The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Pain Hustlers’ strains moving from breezy satire to heavy drama

Netflix film stars Emily Blunt as a pharma rep selling addictive opioid, with Chris Evans as her skeezy mentor.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Pain Hustlers’ strains moving from breezy satire to heavy drama
Sales rep Pete (Chris Evans, from left), CEO Jack (Andy Garcia) and recent hire Liza (Emily Blunt) celebrate their company’s success in “Pain Hustlers.”

Sales rep Pete (Chris Evans, from left), CEO Jack (Andy Garcia) and recent hire Liza (Emily Blunt) celebrate their company’s success in “Pain Hustlers.”

Netflix

Please bear with me here because this is a bit of a winding road. The Netflix comedy/drama “Pain Hustlers” is a fictionalized and highly stylized adaptation of Evan Hughes’ 2022 book “The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup,” based in part on a 2018 article Hughes wrote for the New York Times Magazine, which chronicled the crash-and-burn story of Insys Therapeutics, the pharma company that went to extreme and criminal lengths to market and sell Subsys, a fentanyl-based liquid spray.

Directed by David Yates, who has spent most of the last two decades helming “Harry Potter” movies and prequels and might not be the best fit for this material, “Pain Hustlers” aims to be a fast-paced, raucous, blunt and slick work a la “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Big Short,” but winds up caught between the worlds of breezy satire and hard-hitting expose.

Further muddying the waters: While some of the main characters are loosely inspired by real-life figures, they’re totally fictional — as is the company and the so-called wonder drug being sold. Coming late to the game, as we’ve already had the Hulu mini-series “Dopesick” and the Netflix limited series “Painkiller” and the documentary film about the Sackler family titled “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” — even the recent Netflix series “The Fall of the House of Usher” took on a fictional big pharma family — this is a well-acted and initially gripping story that loses momentum about halfway through and undergoes severe and often implausible shifts in tone.

‘Pain Hustlers’

Untitled

Netflix presents a film directed by David Yates and written by Wells Tower, based on the book “The Hard Sell” by Evan Hughes. Running time: 122 minutes. Rated R (for language throughout, some sexual content, nudity and drug use). Opens Friday at Landmark at the Glen in Glenview and streams Oct. 27 on Netflix.

The best thing about this film: the performances from the star-studded cast. Emily Blunt impressively slips into character as one Liza Drake, a Florida-based single mother with a precocious adolescent daughter named Phoebe (Chloe Coleman) and a horrible (offscreen) ex-husband. Living in her sister’s garage, Liza is struggling to make ends meet as a dancer in a depressing, third-rate strip club when she meets Pete Brenner (Chris Evans), a skeezy sales executive with a pharmaceutical startup called Zanna.

Pete drunkenly offers Liza a job and, after he fudges her resume in a big way, Liza is hired at the flailing company. Its CEO, the mercurial billionaire Dr. Jack Neel (Andy Garcia), has paid for a study that supposedly says the painkilling spray Lonafen works much faster than other opioids and poses less than a 1% risk of addiction. (Let’s just say the company cherry-picked the results of that study.)

Cue the montages of Liza and Pete wooing ethically dubious doctors by recruiting them for a “speaker’s program” that is essentially a glorified form of kickbacks. (Liza has concerns about their methods, but Pete likens it to driving 67 mph in a 65 mph zone. Everybody does it!) After Liza successfully woos a caricature of a slimy, strip-mall, pill-mill doctor (Brian d’Arcy James), the floodgates are open, with Liza raking in big bucks in commissions, recruiting a team of attractive albeit highly unqualified salespeople and eventually convincing doctors to write scripts for off-label uses. Initially marketed as a pain-relieving drug for cancer patients, Lonafen is now being prescribed for everything from post-surgery pain to mere headaches. Oh, and it’s also incredibly addictive and can turn you into a zombie with teeth falling out of your mouth. What could possibly go right?

Director Yates regularly employs the device of a documentary-within-the movie, with Liza and Jack and other major characters giving interviews to an unseen questioner. Those scenes are shot in a silvery black-and-white style that looks nothing like an actual documentary and add little context to the story. Screenwriter Wells Tower goes to great lengths to make Liza a sympathetic character; her daughter requires an expensive form of brain surgery not covered by insurance, meaning Liza has to raise nearly a half-million dollars on her own, so we can understand why Liza doesn’t ask too many questions about the horrific human damage caused by the product she’s peddling. When Liza DOES start to ask questions, she instantly shifts into heroic whistleblower mode, overnight. By this point, the stylish scenes of Liza and Pete and Jack taking over the Florida market for painkillers and reaping the rewards have given way to sobering vignettes of victims succumbing to addiction while the feds close in on all the main players at Zanna.

In a Time magazine article by Esther Zuckerman about “Pain Hustlers,” we’re told, “Yates said the trick was to have fun with the material, while still respecting the people who lost their lives because of Subsys and the opioid crisis at large.” That’s one tough trick, and they fall short of pulling it off.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Bill Burr’s movie ‘Old Dads’ sticks to old tropes
‘Nyad’: Annette Bening keeps her head above water as the formidable but flawed swimmer
‘Butcher’s Crossing’: Nicolas Cage keeps the madness under control in tightly spun Western
Burt Young, starred as Paulie in the ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett reportedly checks into rehab
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ delivers historical insight in sweeping, epic style
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Unable to conceive, woman refuses to see new baby in family
As she avoids meeting with the happy parents during her painful struggle with fertility, her husband secretly visits the child.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Gas prices of over $6.00 per gallon are displayed at a Shell petrol station on October 2, 2023 in Alhambra, California. Americans are facing higher gas prices despite the Federal Reserve’s effort to curb inflation, with rates at their highest in over two decades, as Brent crude oil prices have risen more than 30% in the past three months. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Other Views
In Israel-Hamas war, there’s growing talk of a potential impact on oil prices
Human life and destruction are top concerns. But a possible rise in oil prices could affect world economics and politics, especially the re-election prospects of President Joe Biden.
By Steven V. Roberts
 
Lynne Ingersoll, 78, has gotten 11 tattoos in the past three decades, mostly of big cats and other animals.
Inking Well
At 78, this retired librarian from Blue Island has 11 tattoos
Lynne Ingersoll isn’t sure what her next tattoo will be — or whether there will be one. “In a year and a half, I’ll be 80,” she says. “Maybe I’ll think of something for then.”
By Katie Anthony
 
ACHUZAT BARAK, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 18: Family and friends of siblings Noa and Gideon Chiel, who were killed in the Nova party by Hamas militants, mourn during their funeral on October 18, 2023 in Achuzat Barak, Israel. As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in its campaign to vanquish Hamas for its deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7th, worries are growing of a wider war, including at the country’s northern border with Lebanon. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776049770
Columnists
Middle East war is the price of Netanyahu’s history with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies made Hamas stronger and weakened those who want a two-state solution for Palestine. Polls show Netanyahu’s support is cratering. The president of the U.S. should stay far away.
By Gene Lyons
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, who backed a law passed in May to ban campaign contributions from the red-light camera industry, which has been embroiled in a bribery scandal. Less than six weeks later, he accepted two contributions totaling $5,000 from Redspeed Illinois, a contractor operating red-light cameras in a number of Chicago-area municipalities.
The Watchdogs
Illinois lawmakers banned campaign contributions from red-light camera companies but take them anyway
Among those accepting campaign contributions after supporting what was portrayed as reform legislation: Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.
By Robert Herguth
 