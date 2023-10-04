The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ an engrossing achievement by the late, great William Friedkin

Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Clarke star in Showtime’s crisp version of the classic, updated to the present day to allow for more diversity.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ an engrossing achievement by the late, great William Friedkin
Kiefer Sutherland plays the hot-tempered Queeg, testifying against the subordinate who relieved him of his command in “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.”

Kiefer Sutherland plays the hot-tempered Queeg, testifying against the subordinate who relieved him of his command in “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.”

Paramount Pictures

I’m not sure we’ve ever had a case of a great director’s final movie being their best, but a number of iconic filmmakers have capped their careers with memorable works, from Douglas Sirk’s “Imitation of Life” (1959) to Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in America” (1984) to John Huston’s “The Dead” (1987) to Akira Kurosawa’s “Madadayo” (1993) and Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999). When Chicago native William Friedkin died last August at 87, it was just weeks before the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival of his final film, the crisp and engrossing and bluntly effective “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.”

While Friedkin will always be heralded primarily for the towering twin achievements of “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” this is a more than respectable farewell.

Friedkin made his bones with cinematic versions of the plays “The Birthday Party” in 1968 and “The Boys in the Band” in 1970 and returned to his love of making movies from stage works with films based on Tracy Letts’ “Bug” (2006) and “Killer Joe” (2011). He returns to a play for his final film. Herman Wouk’s 1951 novel “The Caine Mutiny” has been adapted numerous times, from Wouk’s own 1953 play to the classic 1954 movie with Humphrey Bogart and José Ferrer to Robert Altman’s 1988 made-for-TV version. Whereas the Bogart film covered material from the entire book, Wouk’s stage edition, Altman’s movie and now Friedkin’s adaptation concentrate solely on the trial. We stay in the courtroom for nearly the entirety of the movie, and the setting has been updated from World War II to present day, allowing for more diversity in the ranks of the military.

‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’

Untitled

Paramount Pictures presents a film written and directed by William Friedkin, based on the novel and play by Herman Wouk. Running time: 108 minutes. No MPAA rating. Available Friday on Paramount+ (with Showtime add-on) and at 8 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.

Fresh off portraying the special counsel to the Atomic Energy Commission’s hearing on the title character in “Oppenheimer,” the invaluable Jason Clarke plays Lt. Barney Greenwald, the defense attorney who reluctantly takes the case of Stephen Maryk (Jake Lacy), the executive officer aboard the USS Caine. Maryk relieved the ship’s commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr. Queeg (Kiefer Sutherland in a big and broad also technically precise performance), as the Navy mine sweeper was in danger of sinking amidst a terrible storm near the Persian Gulf.

Greenwald is an old-school Navy man who doesn’t necessarily believe Maryk is innocent — he makes that clear to his client — but he’s also a man of the law who will do everything he can to win his case, up to and including destroying the career and reputation of the mercurial, fastidious and hot-tempered Queeg, who doesn’t do himself any favors on the stand, veering this way and that and sounding like a man who is not always in control.

Defense counsel Barney Greenwald (Jason Clarke) challenges the edges of the law in his defense of the mutiny leader.

Defense counsel Barney Greenwald (Jason Clarke) challenges the edges of the law in his defense of the mutiny leader.

Paramount Pictures

Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”) is outstanding as the lead prosecutor, Cmdr. Katherine Challee, while the late Lance Reddick lends his power and grace to the role of Capt. Luther Blakely, the head judge hearing the case. At times “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” seems almost too stagey, with Aaron Sorkin-esque dialogue that spells out the situation in bold caps, e.g., when Capt. Blakely says, “From the earliest days of our service, the worst charge that can be leveled against a Naval service officer, especially the commanding officer of a vessel, is that he displays cowardice or negligence in the face of danger to his ship or crew. Counsel and the witness are herewith cautioned that they are treading on dangerous and unprecedented grounds here.”

You gotta love a good “herewith.”

It’s a brilliantly delivered monologue, but it’s also telling us things we already know. This happens time and again, as Greenwald and Challee take their turns sparring with a group of witnesses who were either crew on the USS Caine or have been called as medical experts. Greenwald constantly challenges the edges of the law and proves to be a talented and ingenious litigator, whereas Challee is less willing to bend the rules to the point of breaking and is appalled by some of Greenwald’s tactics.

Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”) plays the lead prosecutor, Cmdr. Katherine Challee.

Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”) plays the lead prosecutor, Cmdr. Katherine Challee.

Paramount Pictures

By the time Maryk takes the stand and Challee carves him up, calling him out for his self-serving actions and making it clear she believes Maryk will never be half the man Queeg has proven to be in his long career, our loyalties are put to the test. To be sure, Queeg seems unsteady, but should he have been relieved of his command? As for Maryk, he’s no hero, but does he deserve a long prison sentence, or did he take the best course of action when the fate of the ship and its crew hung in the balance?

The final scene in “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” takes place outside the courtroom, with a great actor delivering a knockout monologue and a great director making one last bold and jarring and memorable choice before we cut to black.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘She Came to Me’ characters are too unbearable to be funny
‘The Royal Hotel’ offers subtle menace as drunks harass the new help at a remote pub
‘The Road Dog’: Every line, every sad club feels real in portrait of a self-destructive comic
Beyoncé documentary to chronicle ‘Renaissance’ tour
‘Reptile’: Benicio Del Toro’s mesmerizing detective elevates a convoluted thriller
‘Heist 88’: Drab Chicago crime thriller just robs you of your time
The Latest
The McRib is back at McDonald’s this fall — although the restaurant chain hasn’t said which restaurants or which part of the country will be featuring it on their menus.
Food and Restaurants
No surprise — the McRib is back. Again.
The McDonald’s sandwich with the cult-like following is expected to return to some restaurants — McDonald’s isn’t saying which ones — in November.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Bulls coach Billy Donovan.
NBA
Oddsmakers don’t like chances of Billy Donovan’s longevity
SportsBetting.ag listed Billy Donovan as the 4-1 favorite to be the first NBA coach fired this season.
By Sun-Times staff
 
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California answers questions at the Capitol after being ousted as House speaker Oct. 3.
Columnists
Kevin McCarthy’s reign as House speaker ended like it started — under Matt Gaetz’s thumb
Add this embarrassing failure of leadership to the Republicans’ other big problems, the biggest being Donald Trump, the former president and current GOP front runner facing 91 criminal counts.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Resized_Resized_20220905_094954.JPG
Music
Lena McLin, CPS music teacher of Jennifer Hudson and Chaka Khan, dies at 95
Mrs. McLin learned from the best. Her uncle was Thomas A. Dorsey, known as the father of gospel music.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan staggering with idea of 10-man rotation
Building depth was a key for the Bulls in the offseason, and now that he has a deeper team will the Bulls coach go out of his comfort zone? Stay tuned as training camp and the preseason resume.
By Joe Cowley
 