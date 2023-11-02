CBS hires comedian Taylor Tomlinson for show in Corden’s time slot

Late-night TV has a new kid on the block.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, known for her Netflix specials “Quarter-Life Crisis” and “Look at You,” has been tapped to host the CBS series “After Midnight,” fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert announced Wednesday during his show.

Appearing with Colbert, Tomlinson said she’s excited about the hire because “I’ve never had a real job! I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a real job.”

Colbert serves as a producer of “After Midnight,” which draws inspiration from the social media-based game show “@midnight,” which ran on Comedy Central from 2013-2017. The show will fill the 11:35 a.m. (Central time) slot, previously held by “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Corden, who had occupied the time slot since 2015 premiere, wrapped his show in April.

Stephen Colbert welcomes Taylor Tomlinson to the network on Wednesday’s episode of his “Late Show.” CBS

Tomlinson’s new hosting gig shakes up the lineage of hosts in the time slot.

Corden took over as host of “The Late Late Show” following the 2014 departure of Craig Ferguson, who hosted the show for 10 years. Tom Snyder was the first to host “The Late Late Show” at its 1995 inception. Following Snyder’s 1999 exit, Craig Kilborn hosted the talk show from 1999 to 2004.

Read more at usatoday.com.

