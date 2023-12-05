Billy Corgan to co-host New Year’s Eve special on NBC5

Rock star, wrestling promoter and tea merchant Billy Corgan is adding another title to his wide-ranging resume: TV host.

The Smashing Pumpkins leader and his fashion designer wife, Chloe Mendel, will be among six personalities presenting a live New Year’s Eve special on WMAQ-Channel 5.

“A Very Chicago New Year!” will begin at 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and provide festive coverage from three area parties.

A performer on the special last year, Corgan now moves up to hosting duties alongside Mendel and will appear at their Highland Park teahouse, Madame ZuZu’s, for a night of music by Corgan and a lineup of jazz musicians.

Co-hosting will be “Chicago Today” hosts at the newly renovated Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport, and news anchor Evrod Cassimy alongside CMT host Marley Sherwood at the Palmer House Hilton in the Loop.

Performances by singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo and rock band Mt. Joy are on the bill as well.

As usual, Chicago viewers also will have the option of welcoming 2024 with “Countdown Chicago,” the annual live special on rival WLS-Channel 7.