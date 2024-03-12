The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton memorable as a dementia patient racing to redeem himself

Veteran actor is also the director of stylish and brooding noir.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton memorable as a dementia patient racing to redeem himself
As dementia sets in, a hit man (Michael Keaton) hopes he remembers enough to protect his son in "Knox Goes Away."

As dementia sets in, a hit man (Michael Keaton) hopes he remembers enough to protect his son in “Knox Goes Away.”

Saban Films

Two years after the greatly respected veteran actor Liam Neeson played an aging hit man with early dementia in “Memory,” the greatly respected veteran actor Michael Keaton plays an aging hit man with a rapidly escalating form of dementia in the stylish and brooding noir “Knox Goes Away.”

This also marks Keaton’s second turn as a director, some 16 years after he helmed “The Merry Gentleman,” and Keaton played a professional hit man in THAT film as well, and we’ll leave it to Michael Keaton and/or licensed therapists to sort that out.

Like Pierce Brosnan’s character in 2023’s “Fast Charlie” (we’re in the Golden Age of the Aging Existential Hit Man genre), Keaton’s John Knox is a sophisticated and erudite gun for hire. In addition to the obligatory military background, he has two PhDs, once taught at Bucknell and regularly lends out books to the Polish sex worker (Joanna Kulig) who visits him every Thursday afternoon.

"Knox Goes Away"

Saban Films presents a film directed by Michael Keaton and written by Gregory Poirier. Running time: 114 minutes. Rated R (for violence and language). Opens Thursday at local theaters.

Early in the story, Knox learns he has Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder, and he has only a few weeks before his clarity and his memory all but disappear. (When the doctor says, “I’m sorry,” Knox responds, “That’s OK. … Even if I hated you for telling me, I’d forget soon enough.”)

With Knox scribbling notes to himself while scrambling to stay focused on events a la Guy Pearce’s Leonard Shelby in “Memento,” L.A. Police Detective Emily Ikari (an excellent Suzy Nakamura) suspects Knox is the gunman behind a bizarre triple homicide — and the web gets even more tangled when Knox’s estranged son, Miles (James Marsden), becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a 32-year-old white supremacist and rapist who met Miles’ teenage daughter online and impregnated her.

Related

I know. That’s a whopper of a development and the timing makes for quite the convenient turn of the plot, as Knox seizes the opportunity to clear his son’s name and perhaps gain a measure of redemption and forgiveness along the way — if only he can pull off an intricate and complex framing job before he loses his clarity. (He’s already forgetting simple words, failing to recognize familiar faces and thinking events from years ago happened just days ago.)

“Knox Goes Away” doesn’t have the most elegant twists and turns, but the dialogue is sharp — and it helps greatly when the supporting cast includes the likes of Marcia Gay Harden as Knox’s ex-wife and Al Pacino as Knox's mentor Xavier Crane, who has the classic On The Phone Role, i.e., nearly all of Xavier’s scenes consist of him on the phone with the main character. (At one point, Xavier is on the phone while drinking wine and eating Chinese takeout in the bathtub, and why not.)

Director Keaton illustrates Knox’s declining condition with some relatively subtle camera gimmicks, while the jazz-infused score is so spot-on it verges on parody but is nonetheless effective. The supporting work is stellar, but this is Michael Keaton’s film to carry every step of the way, and he turns in a typically fine and layered performance as a man who might find relief in the loss of his memories, given all the dark acts he’s committed.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Oscars 2024: A new innovation adds poignancy to ‘Oppenheimer’s’ big night
Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars: Host starts late but finishes big
Oscars 2024: And the winners are ...
Ukrainians in Chicago are featured in Oscar-winning documentary ’20 Days in Mariupol’
‘Oppenheimer,’ nukes and secrets: Take a walking tour of Chicago’s atomic history
‘Damsel': Millie Bobby Brown takes on fire-breathing beast in rousing Netflix adventure
The Latest
FILES-US-HEALTH-VACCINES-MEASLES
La Voz Chicago
Identifican 2 casos de sarampión en refugio para migrantes en el lado sur
La agencia de salud ofrece vacunas MMR gratuitas para niños y adultos sin seguro en clínicas de la ciudad.
By Violet Miller
 
La Voz Chicago
Fans de Chicago están de luto por muerte del creador de Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama
La serie de manga Dragon Ball, que comenzó en 1984, sigue siendo un éxito internacional.
By Isabel Funk and Associated Press
 
Landon Slaggert
Blackhawks
Landon Slaggert joins Blackhawks ready for late-season dose of NHL experience
The Hawks are targeting Friday against the Kings for Slaggert’s debut, meaning he could accumulate up to 16 games of NHL experience during the stretch run — on top of his now-complete Notre Dame season.
By Ben Pope
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles
Bears
Bears free agent tracker: Pro Bowl RB D’Andre Swift gets 3-year deal
Monitoring the Bears’ comings and goings in free agency, which started with the opening of the legal tampering period and extends through the start of the league year Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
 
Close-up portrait of cute 5 year old boy using his asthma inhaler, profile view white background
Letters to the Editor
State’s asthma emergency efforts are helping students breath easier
In the first five months of the school year, 126 schools in 33 counties across Illinois reported using state-funded emergency asthma medication 265 times on students in respiratory distress.
By Letters to the Editor
 