The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

Inspiring biopic ‘Shirley’ keeps focus on Chisholm’s quixotic run for president in 1972

Regina King delivers a performance worthy of the compassionate lawmaker.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE Inspiring biopic ‘Shirley’ keeps focus on Chisholm’s quixotic run for president in 1972
In the Shirley Chisholm biopic "Shirley," Regina King plays the title role (alongside Lucas Hedges as aide Robert Gottlieb).

In the Shirley Chisholm biopic “Shirley,” Regina King plays the title role (with Lucas Hedges as aide Robert Gottlieb).

Netflix

Writer-director John Ridley and star Regina King get right to it in the Netflix original film “Shirley,” a no-frills, straightforward and inspirational biopic of the iconic and pioneering Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first Black candidate for a major party nomination for president.

This Oscar-winning tandem (Ridley for his screenplay of “12 Years a Slave,” King for best supporting actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk”) combine to deliver a memorable, docu-drama period piece that focuses on Chisholm’s at times quixotic yet admirable 1972 campaign against entrenched white-male candidates such as George McGovern, Hubert Humphrey and Edmund Muskie, shaking up the establishment every step of the way.

This is not a sweeping, cradle-to-grave portrait, nor do we pause the main story for flashbacks telling us about Chisholm’s childhood and the key events and figures in her upbringing. It’s all about the campaign.

'Shirley'

Netflix presents a film written and directed by John Ridley. Running time: 116 minutes. Rated PG-13 (for strong language including racial slurs, brief violence and some smoking). Now showing at Landmark at the Glen in Glenview and streaming starting March 22 on Netflix.

As an opening graphic tells us: “In 1968, there were 435 elected representatives to the House of Congress. 11 of those representatives were women. Five … were Black. None of them were Black women.” That changed when schoolteacher Shirley Chisholm was elected to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District in 1968. A few years later, in 1971, much to the surprise of her inner circle (including her husband Conrad, played by Michael Cherrie), Chisholm decided to make a play for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Related

With graphics counting down the months until the Democratic National Convention in Miami Beach in the summer of 1972, the soundtrack pumping with eclectic tunes such as “Sugar” by the Isonics, “Street Girl” by The Electric Banana and “Take Care of Your Own Business” by Dave Hamilton, and director Ridley and cinematographer Ramsey Nickell changing filters and aspect ratios to reflect the early 1970s vibe, “Shirley” moves along at a brisk clip and introduces a bevy of supporting characters based on real-life figures. (Ridley also drops in news clips of prominent feminist leaders such as Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem, adding to the verité.)

The late Lance Reddick reminds us of his screen-commanding presence with his portrayal of the political power broker Wesley McDonald “Mac” Holder. Terrence Howard contributes fine work as Arthur Hardwick Jr., a business and civic leader who became Shirley’s second husband. Amirah Vann has a sparkling turn as the actress Diahann Carroll, who brokers a meeting between Chisholm and Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton (Brad James).

In one of the film’s most powerful scenes, Chisholm ignores the advice of her team and meets with the notorious segregationist George Wallace (W. Earl Brown) in the hospital after Wallace has been shot and paralyzed by a would-be assassin. Overcome by Shirley’s compassion and faith, Wallace breaks down and cries. (It might seem over the top, were it not for the fact this meeting actually took place, with Chisholm reporting that Wallace had “cried and cried” after she expressed her concerns and said she was praying for him.)

“Shirley” never engages in revisionist history, never tries to make the argument there was even a moment when it seemed as if Chisholm could actually win the nomination, let alone the presidency. (As it is, the eventual Democratic nominee, George McGovern, lost in a landslide, with Richard M. Nixon taking 49 states.) Chisholm knew that — but she also knew that her run was more than just symbolic, that she could gather a considerable number of delegates before releasing them to vote for McGovern, that she could gain valuable network airtime to state her case and advance her causes. Regina King does great justice to the legacy of Shirley Chisholm, delivering a performance filled with power, humor, warmth and grace.

A Chicago Humanities Festival screening of "Shirley" will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave., followed by a conversation with actor Christina Jackson, who plays Rep. Barbara Lee in the film. For tickets, $24 to $30, go to www.chicagohumanities.org

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Blues Brothers’: Five things you didn’t know about the movie’s Chicago shoot
In the bone-chilling ‘Invader,’ a newcomer finds darkness at the edge of Chicago
Thrilling ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ sets its pulpy story in a small town more creepy than sleepy
‘Apples Never Fall': At the core of Peacock’s twisty family drama, a frustrating flaw
‘One Life': Anthony Hopkins magnificent as a man who kept his WWII heroism under wraps
‘Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton memorable as a dementia patient racing to redeem himself
The Latest
Carmen Ollarves and her husband Tomás Alvarado, who came from Venezuela, cook pasta as their daughter Grecia Alvarado, 3, watches in their home on the Northwest Side, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The two cooked plantains, garlic bread and spaghetti, with sauce made with red bell peppers. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes improvisan platillos que les recuerdan a Venezuela
Carmen Ollarves y su marido Tomás Alvarado llegaron a Chicago desde Venezuela hace casi dos años. Para recordar su país, suelen preparar un platillo de pasta inspirado en las comunidades italianas de Venezuela.
By Ambar Colón
 
Carmen Ollarves and her husband Tomás Alvarado, who came from Venezuela, cook pasta as their daughter Grecia Alvarado, 3, watches in their home on the Northwest Side, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The two cooked plantains, garlic bread and spaghetti, with sauce made with red bell peppers. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Migrants improvise to re-create dishes that remind them of home
Carmen Ollarves and her husband Tomás Alvarado came to Chicago from Venezuela by way of Peru almost two years ago. They often make a pasta dish inspired by the Italian communities of Venezuela.
By Ambar Colón
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_651.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When husband dies, should I tell daughter who repudiated him?
The woman, an alcoholic, had falsely accused her father of abusing her during childhood.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Consumer Affairs
Fewer Illinois residents using payday lenders after state crackdown, study finds
High-cost consumer loans have plummeted after the state passed a law in March 2021 to cap interest rates at 36%.
By Amy Yee
 
A mural at 21st and Paulina streets by artists Miguel Del Real and Diske Uno.
Murals and Mosaics
Big cat prowls wall of historic Pilsen building in sprawling new mural
Artists Miguel Del Real and Diske Uno painted a celebration of Mexican culture, history and spirituality.
By Sun-Times staff
 