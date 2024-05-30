The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

'The Bear' on cable: FX to show Season 1 of hit Chicago show next week

Trailer for upcoming third season shows Carmy presenting his ‘non-negotiables.’

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE 'The Bear' on cable: FX to show Season 1 of hit Chicago show next week
Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) works with Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas) on a Season 1 episode of "The Bear."

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) works with Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas) on a Season 1 episode of “The Bear.”

FX

“The Bear,” the acclaimed, locally made series so far seen only on Hulu, will make its cable debut next week.

FX says it will present all eight Season 1 episodes of the hit show starting with two episodes at 9 p.m. Sunday. Subsequent episodes will be shown two at a time at 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.

It’s a move to build buzz as “The Bear’s” third season nears its June 27 debut on the Hulu streaming service. A trailer for the 10-episode third season, released Wednesday, shows the team preparing for the opening of a high-end, namesake restaurant and persnickety owner-chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) presenting his list of “non-negotiables,” standards that he insists be met.

“If it’s not perfect, it doesn’t go out,” he declares.

Season 1 of “The Bear,” set and shot in Chicago, won 10 Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series and acting prizes for White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Screenings for Sundance Institute X Chicago announced
'The Dead Don't Hurt': Viggo Mortenson makes a Western of gentle romance and brutal violence
Things to do in Chicago May 30-June 5: The Mix
'Eric' piles on the misery of Benedict Cumberbatch's bitter puppeteer
Albert Ruddy, Oscar-winning producer of 'The Godfather' and 'Million Dollar Baby,' dies at 94
'Dancing for the Devil' doc tells a troubling story that still lacks an ending
The Latest
Soldier Field
Soccer
U.S. Soccer, Soldier Field ready to combat homophobic slurs at Mexico national team soccer match
During the 2019 Gold Cup final against the United States and a 2022 friendly vs. Honduras, Mexico fans chanted a homophobic slur at the opposing goalkeeper.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Noah Schultz.
White Sox
Noah's arc of progress: White Sox' top pitching prospect Schultz takes the next step
The 6-9 lefty, who draws comparisons to Randy Johnson because of his size and delivery, off to good start at AA
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
BEACHOPENING-052524 9.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Los habitantes de Chicago acuden masivamente a la orilla del lago con la apertura de las playas para el verano
Las playas de Chicago estarán abiertas todos los días con salvavidas hasta el Día del Trabajo. El pasado viernes, los visitantes se dispersaron por la playa de North Avenue, descansando en las toallas y jugando en el agua.
By Jessica Ma
 
MAGBUTTERFLIES-052624.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Esculturas de mariposas en la Milla Magnífica inspiran selfies y promueven la conservación de la fauna
Como parte de la exposición “Flight of the Butterflies” (“El vuelo de mariposas”), diez obras de arte de 6 pies de altura, han aterrizado en Michigan Avenue.
By Erica Thompson
 
krupnick-fafsa-chicago-02.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Los líos de FAFSA ha retrasado los planes universitarios de estudiantes de Chicago y otros lugares
Samaya Acker, alumna de último año de la Air Force Academy High School, ubicada en el lado sur de la ciudad, dice: “Me ha puesto de los nervios”, al referirse a las deficiencias del nuevo formulario, que han retrasado la concesión de ayudas económicas y las decisiones sobre la universidad de muchos estudiantes de último curso de secundaria y de otros estudiantes que esperan ir a la universidad el año que viene.
By Liz Willen | The Hechinger Report
 