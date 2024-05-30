'The Bear' on cable: FX to show Season 1 of hit Chicago show next week

“The Bear,” the acclaimed, locally made series so far seen only on Hulu, will make its cable debut next week.

FX says it will present all eight Season 1 episodes of the hit show starting with two episodes at 9 p.m. Sunday. Subsequent episodes will be shown two at a time at 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.

It’s a move to build buzz as “The Bear’s” third season nears its June 27 debut on the Hulu streaming service. A trailer for the 10-episode third season, released Wednesday, shows the team preparing for the opening of a high-end, namesake restaurant and persnickety owner-chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) presenting his list of “non-negotiables,” standards that he insists be met.

“If it’s not perfect, it doesn’t go out,” he declares.

Season 1 of “The Bear,” set and shot in Chicago, won 10 Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series and acting prizes for White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

