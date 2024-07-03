Man shot in neck thwarting West Side attack

Police are looking for the person responsible for physically attacking a woman and shooting a man who tried to stop the West Side attack, police said.
The gunman fled after the 12:15 a.m. incident in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.
The 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the neck when he tried to stop the gunman, who was “physically attacking” a woman, police said.
The 21-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Area 4 detectives are investigating but no arrests have been made.
