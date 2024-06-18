Stephen Colbert tickets for Chicago 'Late Show' tapings now available

The team at Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” is now taking entries from people wanting to attend the talk show’s Chicago tapings in person.

Fans can apply at 1iota.com for tickets to any or all of Colbert’s Aug. 19-22 shows at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 East Ida B. Wells Dr., during that week’s Democratic National Convention.

While the site offers only a “Join Waitlist” option, a “Late Show” representative said that is normal procedure and tickets have not yet been distributed.

Tapings begin at 7 p.m., and only people 18 and older may attend.

While Colbert is here, his former employer, “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, also will be taping Chicago episodes at a venue not yet announced. Tickets for those episodes went on offer Monday.

The Auditorium shows will be the first full-on production of “The Late Show” outside of its New York base, although during the pandemic, Colbert did bare-bones broadcasts from his homes in New Jersey and South Carolina.