Friday, February 9, 2024
‘The Bear’ Season 3 to premiere in June

The series received 10 Emmy Awards including best comedy at last month’s ceremony.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio and Katie Anthony
   
This image released by FX shows Jeremy Allen White in a scene from “The Bear.” White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a five-star chef running a Chicago dive sandwich shop that he inherited from his older brother. (Matt Dinerstein/FX via AP) ORG XMIT: NYET601

“The Bear,” starring Jeremy White (shown in Season 1), returns for its third season in June.

Matt Dinerstein, AP Photo

The wait will soon be over.

Season 3 of “The Bear” will arrive in June, according to a report Friday in Variety.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning FX series — filmed in Chicago — stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson and Edwin Lee Gibson as the staff of a local beef sandwich-joint-turned-high-end restaurant dealing with mountains of life struggles while serving up plenty of delicious fare amid creator/writer/co-showrunner Christopher Storer’s exquisitely crafted dialogue.

The official announcement was made Friday by FX chairman John Landgraf at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to The Wrap.

The second season of the show, which streams on Hulu, emphasized the city’s food scene, and featured real-life Chicago restaurants including Kasama, Avec, Publican Quality Meats, Lao Peng You, Margie’s Candies and more.

“I just love restaurants so much, the good, the bad, it’s rough, we’re all broken inside and every day we got to cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table and it’s really beautiful,” chef-turned-actor Matheson, who plays Fak on the show, said while accepting the award for best comedy series at this year’s Emmys.

Last season saw the long-awaited soft opening of Carmy’s (White) dream eatery amid plenty of drama in the kitchen as friends and family turned out to experience everything from the new decor to the elevated menu.

