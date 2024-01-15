The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
‘The Bear’ makes a meal of Emmy Awards

Stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White among winners from the Chicago-based restaurant series.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear," left, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear," pose in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “The Bear,” left, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “The Bear,” pose in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

Ashley Landis/AP

At a rapid-fire pace worthy of “The Bear,” the Chicago-made restaurant series continued its winning ways Monday night by gobbling up multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.

In quick succession, the FX/Hulu show’s Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White claimed trophies in acting categories. “The Bear” creator Christopher Storer won the comedy series writing award as well as the one for directing.

“This is a show about family and found family and real family,” Edebiri said from the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The awards continue a streak for “The Bear,” which earlier this month won in four technical categories at the Creative Arts Emmys. In just the last eight days, White and Edebiri also came away triumphant at the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards.

The remaining comedy acting Emmy, for best lead actress, went to Pennsylvania-born, Second City-trained Quinta Brunson, creator and star of “Abbott Elementary.” She’s the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years. The last was Isabel Sanford of “The Jeffersons” in 1981.

“I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” Brunson said, fighting back tears.

Another Second City alum, Steven Yeun, was named best actor in a limited series for his seething work in the Netflix thriller “Beef.” Stand-up comedian Ali Wong, who played his “Beef” enemy, also was a winner.

The best variety special Emmy went to Elton John for his Dodger Stadium farewell concert, a historic win that put the veteran pop star in the EGOT pantheon. Earlier he won Oscars for songs from “Rocketman” and “The Lion King,” a Tony for “Aida” and six Grammys.

Niecy Nash-Betts, who won best supporting actress in a limited series for playing a serial killer’s neighbor in “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

“I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard and over-policed,” she said.

The show came on Martin Luther King Jr. Day after a four-month delay over Hollywood’s writers and actors strikes.

“Succession’s” Matthew Macfadyen won his second Emmy for playing Tom Wambsgans, the son-in-law who began the HBO series as a hanger-on and ended it as the closest thing it had to a victor.

Jennifer Coolidge, the only cast member among the cursed vacationers of HBO’s “The White Lotus” to return for season two, won her second Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama.

Emotions ran high from the start of the ceremony with first presenter, Christina Applegate, who said in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, got a standing ovation as she came out using a cane to present the award, and was tearful as she announced the winners.

Honoring TV history was the theme at the 75th Emmys, with several cast reunions spread throughout the show.

Cast members including Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell from “Martin” and Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman from “Cheers” performed short bits from re-creations of their sitcom sets before presenting awards.

Contributing: Associated Press

