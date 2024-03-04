5 Chicago area concerts to see in March, from an experimental rapper to an indie pop reunion

March is traditionally when the city starts to unfreeze and Chicagoans begin exploring greater musical options in clubs and theaters. This list serves as your curated set of highlights for the month.

Rather than recommend the obvious marquee stars playing the usual sports sheds, the following five shows reflect the variety of styles and genres thriving at midsize and smaller venues.

Bruce Hornsby and yMusic

Bruce Hornsby will perform with the chamber ensemble yMusic. Mark Davis/Getty Images

7 p.m. March 10 at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall in Evanston

Pianist Bruce Hornsby was a radio hitmaker in the late 1980s and early 1990s, an honorary member of the Grateful Dead, a collaborator with Bon Iver and, over the last few decades, an experimental pop composer who has reshaped his hits into compelling new shapes. This show is a collaboration with yMusic, a Brooklyn classical chamber ensemble. 50 Arts Circle Dr., Evanston; tickets from $49 at www.evanstonspace.com

Sons of the Silent Age

Chris Connelly performs with Sons of the Silent Age at Daley Plaza in 2014. Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

8 p.m. March 16 at Space

This mighty Chicago ensemble built a glowing reputation for paying homage to the legacy of David Bowie with special guests such as Sinéad O’Connor, Shirley Manson and Michael Shannon. Ex-Ministry/RevCo player Chris Connelly is the only singer in town who can match Bowie’s stature; his mighty vocals combined with this dynamic band create the unthinkable, making you temporarily forget these are vintage Bowie songs. Instead, they pull you into their majesty in real time. 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston; sold out; www.evanstonspace.com.

Danny Brown

9 p.m. March 20 at Metro

Detroit rapper Danny Brown’s 2011 album "XXX" was a commercial breakthrough that avoided the cliches of the genre by mixing Detroit techno, psychedelia, alt-rock and compelling storytelling. "Quaranta," a sixth album released in late 2023, is similarly ambitious, featuring experimental twists, vintage beats and a psychedelic haze with tales of heartache and spiritual yearning. 3730 N. Clark St.; tickets from $28.50 at metrochicago.com

The Children’s Hour

Andy Bar and Josephine Foster have reunited as The Children’s Hour. Dan Osborn

9 p.m. March 26 at the Hideout

This is a 21-year reunion of the Chicago indie pop duo whose first record, "SOS JFK," was praised by BBC tastemaker John Peel and convinced Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan to take the band on a U.S. tour with his post-Pumpkins band Zwan. A long-awaited second album, "Going Home," is new on Chicago’s Drag City label. 1354 W. Wabansia Ave.; tickets from $12 at hideoutchicago.com.

Rachel Drew

Rachel Drew’s record release party is set for March 28. Provided

8 p.m. March 28 at FitzGerald’s

This Chicago singer-songwriter is a ubiquitous presence around town and, over the years, she has honed her own brand of country soul and folk. This show is particularly special: It’s a release party for her long-awaited new record, "Old Sky New." 6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn; tickets from $15 at fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

