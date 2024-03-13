The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Disclosure, Skepta, Honey Dijon among ARC Music Festival 2024 headliners

The house and techno music festival released its full lineup ahead of its return to Union Park this Labor Day Weekend.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Disclosure, Skepta, Honey Dijon among ARC Music Festival 2024 headliners
Honey Dijon performs at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

Honey Dijon performs at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

Matt Cowan/Getty Images

The ARC Music Festival returns to Union Park this Labor Day weekend, boasting a lineup of more than 60 artists, organizers announced Wednesday.

Now in its fourth year, the house and techno music celebration will run Aug. 30-Sept. 1, with passes going on sale 12 p.m. Friday.

This year's lineup features heavyweights Disclosure, Carl Cox onstage with Green Velvet, Skepta, Honey Dijon, Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, Sven Väth and many more.

ARC festival pass holders will also have access to after parties featuring special performances and select acts outside of the festival lineup, spanning more than 13 venues and 80 artists, organizers said in a press release.

Organizers also announced that all four stages will return this year: the "industrial" Grid stage; a stage hosted by the "interactive and psychedelic" Spanish party outfit elrow, the Expansions stage; and Area 909 "an homage to house and techno’s foundation in a raw and energetic setting."

ARC Music Festival 2024 Lineup

ANOTR
Armand van Helden
Avalon Emerson
AZZECCA
Barry Can't Swim
Bastian Bux
Beltran B2B ChaseWest
Ben Sterling B2B ROSSI.
DJ Boring B2B Young Marco
Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet
Cassian
Charlotte de Witte
Daria Kolosova
Dennis Ferrer B2B HoneyLuv
Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina
Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann)
Disclosure
Dom Dolla
Dunes Of Dawn
Eats Everything B2B Sonny Fodera
ELKKA
FJAAK
GOLFOS (Dennis Cruz B2B Pawsa)
Good Girls (DJ Lady D B2B Lori Branch B2B VITIGRRL)
Gorgon City
DJ Heather
DJ Heartstring B2B Partiboi69
DJ Holographic B2B Shaun J. Wright
Hiroko Yamamura B2B DJ Hyperactive
Honey Dijon
Hotpretty
Hot Since 82 B2B Chris Stussy
House In HD (Terry Hunter B2B Mike Dunn)
Idris Elba
Jayda G
J.Worra
K’Alexi
Kaskade Redux
KETTAMA
Klangkuenstler
Logic1000
LP Giobbi
Marshall Jefferson B2B Gene Farris
The Martinez Brothers
Mau P
Meduza
Monty Kiddo
Nico Moreno
Oppidan
Purple Disco Machine
Reinier Zonnneveld Live
Riordan
salute
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
DJ Seinfeld
Skepta
Sven Väth
SYREETA
Tini Gessler
Très Mortimer
X CLUB

More information on this year's lineup and passes can be found on ARC Music Festival’s website.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Apples Never Fall': At the core of Peacock’s twisty family drama, a frustrating flaw
2024 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup features Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen
Chicago’s ‘Pothole Picasso’ opens a studio/gallery in Uptown
Dear Abby: Husband swore off the other woman, but then called her
‘One Life': Anthony Hopkins magnificent as a man who kept his WWII heroism under wraps
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2024
The Latest
Housing & development
Dollar Tree to close nearly 1,000 stores over next few years
Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar for more than $8 billion in 2015 after a bidding war with rival Dollar General, but it has had difficulty absorbing the chain.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Homewood-Flossmoor's Bryce Heard (2) cradles the the Vikings' IHSA Class 4A state championship trophy.
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 172: Breaking down the 2024 IHSA basketball state finals
Mike and Joe break down the state championship games, discuss the format, the crowds and take a look ahead at next season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
_Banuelos.jpg
Politics
Summit man held in custody after feds say he fired gun during U.S. Capitol riot
The charges make John Banuelos the latest of nearly 50 Illinois residents to be accused in the Capitol riot. He also appears to be the first of that group to be ordered into custody as a danger or flight risk.
By Jon Seidel
 
"Apples Never Fall" begins with a fateful bike ride for Joy (Annette Bening).
Movies and TV
‘Apples Never Fall': At the core of Peacock’s twisty family drama, a frustrating flaw
Annette Bening plays a sophisticated matriarch who couldn’t possibly do all the dumb things we see her do.
By Richard Roeper
 
Festivalgoes scream and cheer in the crowd during the 2023 festival
Pitchfork Music Festival
2024 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup features Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen
The 2024 festival at Union Park in Chicago will also feature Jamie XX, Black Pumas, 100 Gecs, MUNA and more.
By Satchel Price
 