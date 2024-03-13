Disclosure, Skepta, Honey Dijon among ARC Music Festival 2024 headliners
The house and techno music festival released its full lineup ahead of its return to Union Park this Labor Day Weekend.
The ARC Music Festival returns to Union Park this Labor Day weekend, boasting a lineup of more than 60 artists, organizers announced Wednesday.
Now in its fourth year, the house and techno music celebration will run Aug. 30-Sept. 1, with passes going on sale 12 p.m. Friday.
This year's lineup features heavyweights Disclosure, Carl Cox onstage with Green Velvet, Skepta, Honey Dijon, Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, Sven Väth and many more.
ARC festival pass holders will also have access to after parties featuring special performances and select acts outside of the festival lineup, spanning more than 13 venues and 80 artists, organizers said in a press release.
Organizers also announced that all four stages will return this year: the "industrial" Grid stage; a stage hosted by the "interactive and psychedelic" Spanish party outfit elrow, the Expansions stage; and Area 909 "an homage to house and techno’s foundation in a raw and energetic setting."
ARC Music Festival 2024 Lineup
ANOTR
Armand van Helden
Avalon Emerson
AZZECCA
Barry Can't Swim
Bastian Bux
Beltran B2B ChaseWest
Ben Sterling B2B ROSSI.
DJ Boring B2B Young Marco
Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet
Cassian
Charlotte de Witte
Daria Kolosova
Dennis Ferrer B2B HoneyLuv
Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina
Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann)
Disclosure
Dom Dolla
Dunes Of Dawn
Eats Everything B2B Sonny Fodera
ELKKA
FJAAK
GOLFOS (Dennis Cruz B2B Pawsa)
Good Girls (DJ Lady D B2B Lori Branch B2B VITIGRRL)
Gorgon City
DJ Heather
DJ Heartstring B2B Partiboi69
DJ Holographic B2B Shaun J. Wright
Hiroko Yamamura B2B DJ Hyperactive
Honey Dijon
Hotpretty
Hot Since 82 B2B Chris Stussy
House In HD (Terry Hunter B2B Mike Dunn)
Idris Elba
Jayda G
J.Worra
K’Alexi
Kaskade Redux
KETTAMA
Klangkuenstler
Logic1000
LP Giobbi
Marshall Jefferson B2B Gene Farris
The Martinez Brothers
Mau P
Meduza
Monty Kiddo
Nico Moreno
Oppidan
Purple Disco Machine
Reinier Zonnneveld Live
Riordan
salute
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
DJ Seinfeld
Skepta
Sven Väth
SYREETA
Tini Gessler
Très Mortimer
X CLUB
More information on this year's lineup and passes can be found on ARC Music Festival’s website.