Disclosure, Skepta, Honey Dijon among ARC Music Festival 2024 headliners

The ARC Music Festival returns to Union Park this Labor Day weekend, boasting a lineup of more than 60 artists, organizers announced Wednesday.

Now in its fourth year, the house and techno music celebration will run Aug. 30-Sept. 1, with passes going on sale 12 p.m. Friday.

This year's lineup features heavyweights Disclosure, Carl Cox onstage with Green Velvet, Skepta, Honey Dijon, Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, Sven Väth and many more.

ARC festival pass holders will also have access to after parties featuring special performances and select acts outside of the festival lineup, spanning more than 13 venues and 80 artists, organizers said in a press release.

Organizers also announced that all four stages will return this year: the "industrial" Grid stage; a stage hosted by the "interactive and psychedelic" Spanish party outfit elrow, the Expansions stage; and Area 909 "an homage to house and techno’s foundation in a raw and energetic setting."

ARC Music Festival 2024 Lineup

ANOTR

Armand van Helden

Avalon Emerson

AZZECCA

Barry Can't Swim

Bastian Bux

Beltran B2B ChaseWest

Ben Sterling B2B ROSSI.

DJ Boring B2B Young Marco

Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet

Cassian

Charlotte de Witte

Daria Kolosova

Dennis Ferrer B2B HoneyLuv

Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina

Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann)

Disclosure

Dom Dolla

Dunes Of Dawn

Eats Everything B2B Sonny Fodera

ELKKA

FJAAK

GOLFOS (Dennis Cruz B2B Pawsa)

Good Girls (DJ Lady D B2B Lori Branch B2B VITIGRRL)

Gorgon City

DJ Heather

DJ Heartstring B2B Partiboi69

DJ Holographic B2B Shaun J. Wright

Hiroko Yamamura B2B DJ Hyperactive

Honey Dijon

Hotpretty

Hot Since 82 B2B Chris Stussy

House In HD (Terry Hunter B2B Mike Dunn)

Idris Elba

Jayda G

J.Worra

K’Alexi

Kaskade Redux

KETTAMA

Klangkuenstler

Logic1000

LP Giobbi

Marshall Jefferson B2B Gene Farris

The Martinez Brothers

Mau P

Meduza

Monty Kiddo

Nico Moreno

Oppidan

Purple Disco Machine

Reinier Zonnneveld Live

Riordan

salute

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

DJ Seinfeld

Skepta

Sven Väth

SYREETA

Tini Gessler

Très Mortimer

X CLUB

More information on this year's lineup and passes can be found on ARC Music Festival’s website.