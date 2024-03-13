2024 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup features Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen

Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen, Black Pumas and others highlight a lineup full of big names for the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival, which announced Wednesday the full slate of artists coming to Chicago later this year.

The festival returns to Union Park from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

Black Pumas, Jai Paul and 100 Gecs lead the schedule for Friday, which also includes artists such as Jeff Rosenstock, Yaeji and Sudan Archives.

Jepsen, Jamie XX and Jessie Ware get the headliner status on Saturday. De La Soul, Unwound, and Wednesday will also play that day.

The festival will wrap up Sunday with a headlining set from Morissette, the Canadian-American songwriter best known for her 1995 hit album "Jagged Little Pill."

Check out a complete list of Pitchfork's 2024 lineup here. Tickets are on sale now with three-day general admission passes for $219 and one-day GA passes for $109. There are also higher tiers including a three-day VIP package for $699.

2024 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup

Friday

Black Pumas

Jai Paul

100 Gecs

Jeff Rosenstock

Yaeji

Sudan Archives

Amen Dunes

Billy Woods & Kenny Segal

Tkay Maidza

Doss

ML Buch

Rosali

Angry Blackmen

Black Duck

Saturday

Jamie XX

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jessie Ware

De La Soul

Unwound

Bratmobile

Wednesday

Water From Your Eyes

Sweeping Promises

Feeble Little Horse

Hotline TNT

Kara Jackson

L'Rain

Lifeguard

Sunday

Alanis Morissette

Brittany Howard

MUNA

Grandmaster Flash

Les Savy Fav

Crumb

Jessica Pratt

Mannequin Pussy

Hailu Mergia

Model/Actriz

Nala Sinephro

Maxo

Joanna Sternberg

Akenya