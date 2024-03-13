The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
2024 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup features Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen

The 2024 festival at Union Park in Chicago will also feature Jamie XX, Black Pumas, 100 Gecs, MUNA and more.

By  Satchel Price
   
Festivalgoes scream and cheer in the crowd during the 2023 festival

Festivalgoes scream and cheer as King Krule performs on the Green Stage on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen, Black Pumas and others highlight a lineup full of big names for the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival, which announced Wednesday the full slate of artists coming to Chicago later this year.

The festival returns to Union Park from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

Black Pumas, Jai Paul and 100 Gecs lead the schedule for Friday, which also includes artists such as Jeff Rosenstock, Yaeji and Sudan Archives.

Jepsen, Jamie XX and Jessie Ware get the headliner status on Saturday. De La Soul, Unwound, and Wednesday will also play that day.

The festival will wrap up Sunday with a headlining set from Morissette, the Canadian-American songwriter best known for her 1995 hit album "Jagged Little Pill."

Check out a complete list of Pitchfork's 2024 lineup here. Tickets are on sale now with three-day general admission passes for $219 and one-day GA passes for $109. There are also higher tiers including a three-day VIP package for $699.

2024 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup

Friday

Black Pumas
Jai Paul
100 Gecs
Jeff Rosenstock
Yaeji
Sudan Archives
Amen Dunes
Billy Woods & Kenny Segal
Tkay Maidza
Doss
ML Buch
Rosali
Angry Blackmen
Black Duck

Saturday

Jamie XX
Carly Rae Jepsen
Jessie Ware
De La Soul
Unwound
Bratmobile
Wednesday
Water From Your Eyes
Sweeping Promises
Feeble Little Horse
Hotline TNT
Kara Jackson
L'Rain
Lifeguard

Sunday

Alanis Morissette
Brittany Howard
MUNA
Grandmaster Flash
Les Savy Fav
Crumb
Jessica Pratt
Mannequin Pussy
Hailu Mergia
Model/Actriz
Nala Sinephro
Maxo
Joanna Sternberg
Akenya

