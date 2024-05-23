Neil Young's Chicago show postponed at last minute 'due to illness'
Rocker had been scheduled to perform with his band Crazy Horse at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.
Neil Young’s sold-out concert at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion was postponed Thursday, just hours before showtime.
A statement on the Northerly Island venue’s X page said the show, part of a tour with Young’s band Crazy Horse, was postponed “due to illness.” There were no details about who was ill.
“This show will be rescheduled,” the tweet said. “Hold on to your tickets and stay tuned for more information.
The “Love Earth Tour” reunited Young with longtime sidemen Billy Talbot on bass and Ralph Molina on drums. Willie Nelson’s son Micah Nelson was filling in for guitarist Nils Lofgren.
Young and Crazy Horse released a new album, “FU##IN’ UP,” on April 20.
