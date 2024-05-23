The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture

Neil Young's Chicago show postponed at last minute 'due to illness'

Rocker had been scheduled to perform with his band Crazy Horse at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Neil Young's Chicago show postponed at last minute 'due to illness'
Neil Young (right) performs May 4 with Crazy Horse bandmates Micah Nelson (from left), Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina in New Orleans.

Neil Young (right) performs May 4 with Crazy Horse bandmates Micah Nelson (from left), Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina in New Orleans.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Neil Young’s sold-out concert at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion was postponed Thursday, just hours before showtime.

A statement on the Northerly Island venue’s X page said the show, part of a tour with Young’s band Crazy Horse, was postponed “due to illness.” There were no details about who was ill.

“This show will be rescheduled,” the tweet said. “Hold on to your tickets and stay tuned for more information.

The “Love Earth Tour” reunited Young with longtime sidemen Billy Talbot on bass and Ralph Molina on drums. Willie Nelson’s son Micah Nelson was filling in for guitarist Nils Lofgren.

Young and Crazy Horse released a new album, “FU##IN’ UP,” on April 20.

Next Up In Entertainment
City Winery staffer fatally stabbed in 'tragic episode of random violence;' 41-year-old man in custody
Sam Butcher, artist who created Precious Moments figurines, dies at 85
Brynne Frauenhoffer sets her play 'Pro-Am' in the Miami porn scene: 'It’s a hustle all the time'
Ticketmaster and Live Nation running illegal monopoly, Justice Department lawsuit alleges
'Hit Man': Glen Powell charms as fake assassin flirting with danger — and a client
Dear Abby: How can I help friend living with an abusive man?
The Latest
A photo of Montez Sweat playing against the Panthers.
Bears
Montez Sweat, Keenan Allen among Bears absent from voluntary OTA practice Thursday
Organized team activities are voluntary — and increasingly so in recent years.
By Patrick Finley
 
DJ Moore celebrates a touchdown Thursday.
Bears
DJ Moore gets down to 'business' with Caleb Williams
The Bears’ star receiver had the best year of his NFL career with Justin Fields at quarterback, but though he wanted Fields to stay, he quickly moved on and is eager to get acclimated with a talented rookie quarterback.
By Mark Potash
 
cfd-ambulance.jpg
Chicago
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Kathy Osterman Beach
A man in his 30s was found unresponsive in the water about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Authorities are investigating.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dwyane Wade
NBA
Dwyane Wade launches online community supporting transgender youth
Wade hopes Translatable, which is funded by the Wade Family Foundation, will provide a community to “support growth, mental health and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversations leading to greater understanding and acceptance.”
By Associated Press
 
Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 3.32.32 PM.png
Sports Media
NBC Sports Chicago shares bleak outlook with employees for deal with White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks
Kevin Cross, the president and general manager of NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago, personally began meeting with those affected Thursday. He’s focused on making sure employees land on their feet.
By Jeff Agrest
 