The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 19, 2024
NASCAR In Chicago Sports

William Byron launches Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary season with win in Daytona 500

Byron was in second on a restart with four laps remaining. He and Ross Chastain pushed back and forth for the lead, and it was Byron out front as a crash broke out behind him.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE William Byron launches Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary season with win in Daytona 500
William Byron

William Byron celebrates after winning the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — William Byron launched Hendrick Motorsports' 40th anniversary season by snapping the team's nine-year Daytona 500 losing streak with a win Monday in the rain-delayed “Great American Race.”

The last Hendrick driver to win the Daytona 500 was Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014. The 26-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, is the sixth different driver to win the 500 for Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history who made his way to victory lane on the actual 40th anniversary of his first Cup win.

Byron was in second on a restart with four laps remaining in the No. 24 Chevrolet. He and Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing pushed back and forth for the lead and it was Byron out front as a crash broke out behind him just as he'd crossed under the white flag marking the final lap of the race.

Byron won under caution and was followed by teammate Alex Bowman in a sweep for Chevrolet. Christopher Bell in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing finished third and was followed by Chevys from Corey Lajoie of Spire Motorsports and AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing.

Bubba Wallace was sixth in a Toyota for 23XI Racing and was followed by John Hunter Nemecheck in another Toyota but for Legacy Motor Club. Chase Briscoe was eighth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and followed by Legacy driver Erik Jones and SHR teammate Noah Gragson.

Next Up In News
Michigan man admits to attacking U.S. tourists and killing Naperville woman near German castle
Chicago teen arrested, 8 others sought in thefts of luxury vehicles in Wisconsin
Early primary voting will resume Wednesday after judicial candidate was removed from ballot
Lombard man facing felony after firing gun on CTA Blue Line platform, police say
Man, 83, charged in string of bank robberies — after spending decades behind bars for similar crimes
Monarch butterfly’s long reign as everyday Chicago summer treat could flutter away
The Latest
Monarch Butterflies California
Editorials
Put monarch butterflies on ‘endangered’ list if they meet criteria in 2024
Whether our majestic state insect will be designated as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this year is yet to be determined. The latest dismal count of monarchs in wintering locations show they might well deserve endangered status.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts spends time at the back fields talking with fans at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ. 02-19-2024.
Cubs
Chairman Tom Ricketts addresses the Cubs’ managerial shift from David Ross to Craig Counsell
Ricketts also discussed the Cubs’ bid for an All-Star Game and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stepping down in January 2029.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (right, with Eloy Jimenez) won’t play again in 2022, putting an end to his injury-plagued season.
White Sox
Goal for White Sox’ Robert Jr., Moncada, Jimenez: 150 games each
Not having Robert Jr., Moncada, Jimenez all healthy together has been problem for White Sox. Is this the year?
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
EARLYVOTING-021624.jpg
News
Early primary voting will resume Wednesday after judicial candidate was removed from ballot
Voting for the primary election began last Thursday, but election officials had to pause operations late Friday following a court order to remove Ashonta C. Rice as a candidate for Cook County circuit court judge.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Niles North's Kaidan Chatham (3) shoots the ball over Prospect's Frankie Poshnjari (3).
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the IHSA regional quarterfinal scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 