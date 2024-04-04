Chicago’s 2024 House Music Festival and Conference to celebrate genre’s 40th anniversary

Tony Touch, ANANÉ, Ash Lauryn and Karizma will be headlining the 2024 Chicago House Music Festival, it was announced Thursday by the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). Also set to perform are Lori Branch, and Wayne Williams and Alan King of the Chosen Few DJs.

The free, four-day festival and conference kicking off May 30, culminates on June 2 with a daylong music celebration running 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park featuring the aforementioned artists. At the park's North Promenade (also on June 2), festival goers can take in the Queer Fam Pride Jam from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosted by Slo ‘Mo & Kido and featuring a youth and queer family-friendly event with dance lessons, DJ sets and more, followed by a host of local DJs from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“House Music is a global phenomenon born and raised in Chicago 40 years ago, with roots that go back even further. Like blues, jazz, and gospel that came before, House is our true cultural heritage as a city — it galvanizes Chicagoans, celebrates our diversity, innovation, and joy and invites the world to join in,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in Thursday's announcement.

The festival, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the genre, begins May 30 with an Open House featuring House DJs and workshops alongside visual art exhibitions from 4 to 8 p.m at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washginton. On May 31, the House Music Conference will be held at the Cultural Center with keynote speaker Steve "Silk" Hurley of Chicago's S&S Records.

A House music pre-festival party takes place from 1-10 p.m. June 1 at Navy Pier's Wave Wall stage, featuring Stacy Kidd, Gene Hunt, and more.

Also announced is the inaugural House Music Parade and Festival at 10 a.m on August 31 in the South Loop, led by Chicago DJ Farley Jackmaster Funk and Delece Williams. The parade steps off at 29th and Michigan Avenue and ends at 23rd and Indiana, followed by free street festival at 1 p.m. featuring food, family fun and music. For more information visit www.thehousemusicparade.com.

The full schedule and more information on the House Music Festival is available at ChicagoHouseMusicFestival.us.