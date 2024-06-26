Bubba Wallace's Block Party moves to Douglass Park for 2024 NASCAR Chicago

Bubba’s Block Party, a pre-Chicago Street Race celebration, will take place this year in Douglass Park, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

Hosted by 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace and tech/digital media company Blavity, the free, family-friendly celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 5 will feature music, local businesses and musicians including a headlining set from Chicago’s Twista, and DJ sets by DJ Commando and DJ NP3.

The block party took place last year at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

“I’m excited to host another block party in Chicago,” Wallace said in a statement. “I was impressed by how the community showed up last year, eager and willing to learn more about our sport. Let’s run it back.”

Activities for all ages are also part of the mix, including coloring stations, race car courses for kids, free haircuts and giveaways. Attendees can also take laps on racing simulators.

A “food truck village” will feature a variety of fare for sale from local Black-owned restaurants including Uncle Remus, Bill Grill Truck, Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp, Beggars Pizza, Uncle Dave’s Fish Joint, Whadda Jerk, Ida’s Artisan and Decadent Flavor.

Wallace will also host a chat to talk about his racing career and NASCAR’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

Guests must RSVP in advance at bubbasblockparty.com, and event entry is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Riot Fest recently announced it had exited Douglass Park after years of controversy and will puts on its music festival in Bridgeview.