Chicago, Illinois politicians react to Trump assassination attempt: 'Political violence is never acceptable.'

Illinois politicians are reacting to a shooting Saturday at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania that law enforcement sources are calling an assassination attempt.

The Associated Press reports a local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

Former President Barack Obama said, “there is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.” He posted the comment on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” Obama said. “Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

The shooting happened at Trump’s last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday in Milwaukee.

Also on X, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said “political violence is never acceptable.”

“I wish Donald Trump a swift recovery,” Johnson posted. “I am grateful to the first responders and law enforcement officers on the scene who acted quickly.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker posted that “violence is never the answer in our democracy.”

“I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump’s recovery. Thankful to the Secret Service for their quick response,” Pritzker said.

“There is absolutely no excuse — and no place whatsoever — for violence in American politics, and those responsible for this must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth posted. I am keeping Donald Trump in my thoughts and hoping he has a swift and full recovery.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin wrote he “is keeping the former president, the bystander who was tragically killed, and all who were injured or whose safety was threatened in my thoughts.”

The Illinois Republican Party and Illinois Democratic Party condemned the attack on social media.

“The Republicans of Illinois are united and stand with President Trump,” Illinois GOP Chairwoman-elect Kathy Salvi said in a statement. “We express our full support for President Trump and his family. We appreciate the prompt response by law enforcement and the Secret Service.”

“We are shocked and saddened by the events at the rally in PA. Political violence has no place in our society,” the Illinois Democratic Party posted on X. “We pray for the safety of all attendees and condemn violence in the strongest terms. Thank you to the first responders and Secret Service for their swift response.”

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08) shared similar sentiments, saying, “There is no room for political violence in our democracy.”

“What happened at the Trump rally today was completely unacceptable, and I’m relieved that the former president is safe,” Krishnamoorthi posted.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski posted, “We can never allow our disagreements to devolve into political violence.”

“I strongly condemn the attack on former President Trump and his supporters,” she said. “I’m grateful to law enforcement officials who responded quickly on the scene. My team and I are closely following developments.”