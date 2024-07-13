The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Nation/World News Elections

Trump 'fine' after shooting at rally, campaign says. Prosecutor says gunman and 1 attendee are dead

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

By  Jill Coven | AP and Julie Carr Smyth | AP
 Updated  
SHARE Trump 'fine' after shooting at rally, campaign says. Prosecutor says gunman and 1 attendee are dead
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Evan Vucci/AP

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that the former president was “fine” after a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor says the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when the apparent shots began.

As the first pop rang out, Trump said, “Oh,” and grabbed his ear as two more pops could be heard and he crouched down.

Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.

Screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

Trump got to his feet moments later and could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. There appeared to be blood on his face.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade left the venue moments later. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, the White House said. He received an updated briefing from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secretary Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo on X of Trump, his fist raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump’s shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president, with Rubio sharing an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words “God protected President Trump.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation and Pennsylvania state police were on hand at the rally site.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.

Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
1 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
2 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
3 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
4 of 16
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
5 of 16
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
6 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) | Gene J. Puskar/AP
7 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
8 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
9 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
10 of 16
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
11 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
12 of 16
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
13 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
14 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
15 of 16
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | Evan Vucci/AP
16 of 16
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Next Up In News
Richard Simmons, a fitness guru who mixed laughs and sweat, dies at 76
Pickup driver who hit semi on I-55 near Summit is killed
Man fatally shot in Roseland backyard
Man dies after being hit by car in Roseland
Man pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach dies
City denies permit request for Chicago River swim benefiting ALS research
The Latest
Britain Tennis Wimbledon
Sports
Chicago native Taylor Townsend, partner Katerina Siniakova win Wimbledon's ladies doubles trophy
Playing in their first Grand Slam together, duo beat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6(5), 7-6(1).
By Associated Press
 
IMG_3816.jpg
Bears
Still without a contract, Bears QB Caleb Williams salutes students on South Side
Bears rookies and injured players are set to report to Halas Hall on Tuesday, with veterans arriving Friday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Marine archeologist Sue Hendrickson visits her beloved Chicago Field Museum namesake, “Sue the T-rex,” the world’s most complete tyrannosaurus rex fossil – on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Columnists
Treasure hunter Sue Hendrickson’s secret skull session with world-famous T-rex
It had been a long time since Hendrickson laid eyes on “Sue the T-rex,” the famous fossil she discovered in 1990. “I’m glad I wore the mask ... because I actually started to cry when I saw her.”
By Michael Sneed
 
Miguel Amaya
Cubs
How Cubs, Miguel Amaya, are trying to boost offensive production from catching position
When Amaya gets on base at the bottom of the order, the lineup flows better.
By Maddie Lee
 
CPDTAPE
Crime
Man fatally shot in Roseland backyard
No arrests have been reported in the death of the 42-year-old man.
By Sun-Times Wire
 