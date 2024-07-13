'These are scary times.' Illinois politicians react to Trump assassination attempt

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

MILWAUKEE — The suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally the day before delegates arrive on Sunday for the Republican National Convention was met with shock and condemnation from Illinois politicians on both sides of the aisle.

It means, however, that “it will make things even more electric when he steps on stage to accept the nomination,” said Illinois Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter. “I think it’s heartbreaking. I think the hate for Trump is out of hand. It’s out of control. We have to settle down.”

From Illinois, 64 delegates will join their colleagues at Fiserv Forum on Monday, when the first convention session will gavel to order.Trump is expected to accept his third GOP presidential nomination on Thursday evening.

Though the shooter, now dead, has not been identified, Porter said “the shooter was politically motivated from the left.” Asked how he could say that with no information about the shooter, Porter said it was a “reasonable assumption.”

Echoing the sentiment that the shooter was likely politically motivated, Jeanne Ives, a former Illinois state representative and gubernatorial candidate, said, “These are scary times. No one knows the motive of the shooter, but this political violence likely stems from someone who felt threatened by the prospect of a Trump presidency, which is ridiculous,” Ives said.

“The shooter is obviously deranged. But what does this mean? There’s no doubt people feel powerless against a powerful centralized government,” Ives said.

Former President Barack Obama urged using the attempted assassination as a pivot point away from the nation’s polarized political climate.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” Obama said in a prepared statement. “Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Anthony Gugliemi, spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement that the suspected shooter “fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased.” One attendee was killed and two spectators were critically injured. Authorities have not identified the weapon used by the shooter.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., a delegate, said she and her husband, Chris, a state representative, are “horrified and praying for President Trump. Please pray for President Trump and everyone at the rally, where one attendee was killed and two others injured.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., said he was keeping Trump and his family and “our country in my prayers following the horrific shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.”

Former state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, who is also a delegate, wrote on X, “If this man does not win in November, this country will change forever…God Bless President Trump! PRAY!!!”

Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, called it “a terrible day for our nation.”

“The deepening political divide is dangerous and any political violence is unacceptable,” McCombie said in a statement. “Gunshots cannot silence our collective need for change. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and others injured in today’s heinous act. We must come together to condemn violence and seek unity as a country.”

Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, called it a “horrific act of violence” and said the shooter’s actions “sought to undermine American democracy.” Curran said he’s “thankful that President Trump is doing well and for law enforcement’s quick response to this senseless violence.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker wrote on X that violence “is never the answer in our democracy.” The Democratic governor said he is monitoring the situation and is “praying for former President Trump’s recovery.”

State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Highland Park, who was the lead sponsor for Illinois’ assault weapons ban, echoed that sentiment on X, saying, “Political violence is NEVER the answer.”