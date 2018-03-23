1 held after woman fatally shot, another woman stabbed: police

A 31-year-old man was in custody Friday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of one woman and the stabbing of another in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers found an “elderly woman” fatally shot and a 18-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds in the 100 block of East 37th Place, Chicago Police said.

The younger woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the older woman’s death.

The man was taken into custody in connection with the incident, but has not been charged, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.