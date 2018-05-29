1 killed, 1 hurt in North Barrington motorcycle crash

A passenger was killed and a driver was hurt when they were thrown from a motorcycle Monday morning in North Barrington.

Deputies responded at 11:57 a.m. to the crash near Miller and Oak Hills roads, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A 62-year-old Mount Prospect man lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and struck the curb as he approached a curve on Miller Road, the sheriff’s office said. Both he and his passenger, a 62-year-old Mount Prospect woman, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where the woman was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. The man was treated and released.

They were wearing helmets, authorities said.

The crash was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.