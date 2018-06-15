1 killed in Glendale Heights crash on North Avenue

A person was killed in a crash early Friday in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Officers responded at 2:11 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash reported on North Avenue west of Glen Ellyn Road and found one of the vehicles in flames, according to Glendale Heights police.

The driver of one was taken to GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights for treatment, but the driver of the other vehicle was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call authorities at (630) 260-6070.