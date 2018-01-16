11 cold deaths reported in Cook County so far this season

A person found dead on the South Side and another found dead in west suburban Berwyn are Cook County’s 10th and 11th cold deaths of the season.

One person found at Ashland and Archer avenues and was pronounced dead at 7:57 a.m. Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy found the person died of hypothermia due to cold exposure.

The other person was found in the 2300 block of Harvey Avenue in Berwyn and pronounced dead at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found the person died of cardiovascular disease, with diabetes mellitus and cold exposure listed as contributing factors.

Both deaths were ruled accidents, according to the medical examiner’s office. Their names have not been released pending notification of their families.

Nine other cold-related deaths have been recorded in Cook County since Oct. 23, 2017, according to records maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Additionally, a man who suffered a fall and hypothermia in south suburban Beecher in Will County was pronounced dead last week at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Last year, the first cold-related death of the winter season was reported Oct. 22, 2016. At least 27 cold-related deaths were reported last winter, according to authorities.