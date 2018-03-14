12-year-old girl reported missing from South Side

A 12-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a week from the South Side.

Keona “Anna” Jones was last seen Thursday, according to Chicago Police. A block address for where Jones was reported missing from was not released.

She was described as a 5-foot-5, 185-pound black girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jeans, a teal jacket and black and white Nike Jordan gym shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.