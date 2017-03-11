13-year-old boy reported missing from Little Village

A 13-year-old boy last seen Tuesday has been reported missing from the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

Valdemar Flores is missing from the 2400 block of South California, according to Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 145-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Flores was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded fleece jacket, dark blue pants and gray gym shoes with black laces, police said. He’s known to hang out near 23rd Place and Washtenaw.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.