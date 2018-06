14-year-old boy wounded in Loop shooting on Lower Wacker

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday on the southwest corner of Wabash Avenue and Wacker Drive. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

A teenage boy was wounded Friday evening in shooting on Upper Wacker Drive in the Loop.

The 14-year-old was shot in the right leg about 6 p.m. on Lower Wacker and Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

His condition stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police tape blocked off a staircase on Upper Wacker that led to a scene on Lower Wacker. A bag full of clothes from a nearby store lay near the stairs.