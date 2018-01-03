18-year-old man with autism, limited verbal skills reported missing from Austin

An 18-year-old man with autism was reported missing Wednesday from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Quinton Hunt was last seen Wednesday when he left his home in the 1500 block of North Linder and didn’t return, according to Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-6, 135-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and a scar above his left eye, police said. He was last seen wearing red jogging pants, a blue hoodie, a gray jacket and green shoes.

Hunt has autism and has limited verbal skills, police said. He likes to ride CTA Red Line trains and spends time in libraries.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.