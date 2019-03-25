2 dead, 3 wounded in Sunday shootings

Two people were dead and at least three others were wounded after 24 hours of gun violence Sunday in Chicago.

The last homicide took the life of a 27-year-year old man in East Garfield Park.

About 1:20 p.m., Brandon Frazier was in his vehicle in the 2600 block of West Garfield Square when someone in a gray vehicle next to him began to fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and face, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday’s first fatal shooting happened early morning in Logan Square.

Officers discovered a 26-year-old man about 2:02 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Diversey with gunshot wounds to the chest, chin and arm, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was injured late Sunday while walking in Chicago Lawn.

About 10:30 p.m., the 25-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 5900 block of South Whipple Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the hand and foot.

Hours earlier, a 37-year-old man was shot while driving in West Elsdon.

About 3:08 a.m., he was in the 5800 block of South Hamlin Ave when someone in a passing vehicle began to fire, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The first shooting happened about midnight in West Englewood.

A 47-year-old man was in his garage in the 7000 block of South Claremont when someone fired shots from outside, police said. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at Holy Cross Hospital.