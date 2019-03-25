Man shot on sidewalk in Chicago Lawn

A 25-year-old man was shot on the sidewalk in Chicago Lawn on the South Side Sunday night.

The man was walking in the 5900 block of South Whipple Street about 10:30 p.m. when a male approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the right hand and foot, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.