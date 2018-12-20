2 killed, 5 wounded in Wednesday shootings

At least two people were killed and five others were wounded Thursday in citywide gun violence that included two separate triple shootings.

The two murders stemmed from a nighttime attack in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue and found three men inside an SUV in an empty lot. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was in critical condition. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details about the fatalities.

Most recently, a man was in critical condition after being shot in the chest in the East Chatham neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots and found the 32-year-old on the floor of an apartment hallway in the 8100 block of South Ingleside. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

During the morning, the other triple shooting unfolded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Two people exited a gangway at 7:23 a.m. and started shooting at three men in the 400 block of North Hamlin, police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. Another man, 24, was shot in the left shoulder and the third, 25, suffered a graze wound.

On Tuesday, at least four people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago, three of whom died afterward.